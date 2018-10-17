Jon Bon Jovi to headline two Norwegian cruises

You’ll be saying Jon Bon Voyage.

Norwegian Cruise Line announced it will be hosting a Jon Bon Jovi-themed cruise headlined by the rock star himself.

Fans who book with the Runaway to Paradise cruise will set sail as part of a full Bon Jovi experience, including a performance from the Grammy Award-winner on the pool deck, along with a second acoustic storyteller set where cruisers can ask the singer questions, plus multiple performances from other artists and a panel with key figures from Bon Jovi’s history, all the while sipping Jon and Jesse Bongiovi’s new wine, Hampton Water rosé, according to the press release.

But the experience doesn’t just stop with the music. Guests will also get to check out historic memorabilia in the Jon Bon Jovi Gallery, purchase swag from the Hart N Dagger pop up shop and grab a bite at The JBJ Soul Kitchen.

You won‘t go home empty-handed, either. Guests will be given an autographed event lithograph, and those who book in the first 400 staterooms on each cruise will get an opportunity to take their picture with Jon Bon Jovi.

“Hosting an international rock and roll sensation like Jon Bon Jovi is a testament of our commitment to offer world-class entertainment for all who sail with us. With the recent refurbishments, both of the ships are ideal venues to host this musical experience and will certainly provide our guests with the vacation of a lifetime,” Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Andy Stuart said in a statement.

There are two opportunities to participate in the Runaway to Paradise cruise. Norwegian Jade will be sailing from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas April 12 to April 16, while Norwegian Pearl will host the Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona to Palma, Majorca Aug. 26 to Aug. 30.

Prices start at $1,895 per person for the Caribbean cruise and $2,221 per person for the Mediterranean cruise.