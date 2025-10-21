Hidden medieval halls discovered beneath world-famous university as archaeologists sift through remains

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scientists recently unearthed the remains of multiple academic halls at Oxford University — revealing new insights into the lives of students in the Middle Ages.

Archaeologists have been excavating the grounds of Hertford College, a constituent college of Oxford University, since 2024, as part of construction work for a new library.

The finds were showcased during an open day at the college in September. During the excavation, archaeologists uncovered the remains of the back parts of three medieval halls: Hart Hall, Black Hall and Catte Hall.

SHOPPERS AT POPULAR MARKETPLACE WALKED OVER 'VILE' DUNGEON AS ARCHAEOLOGISTS CITE 'REMARKABLE' FINDS

The halls all predated the 1874 refounding of Hertford College. Since Hart Hall was created in the 1280s, the excavation yielded medieval finds. Officials said the discoveries spanned the time of the Norman Conquest in 1066 up to the 19th century.

Ancient book clasps — used to keep manuscript tomes shut — were uncovered at the site, along with styli, the medieval equivalents of pens and pencils.

Rubbish pits also contained various food waste, including animal bones and oyster shells.

Interestingly, researchers determined that the fish remains were imported from London's River Thames, some 50 miles away.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Excavators also found remnants of medieval trade, including coins, trade tokens and even personal effects like combs and clothing buckles.

Clay pipes and drinking vessels were also found, along with unusual wooden bowling balls, used for early forms of lawn games.

But the star find was a perfectly preserved reading stone.

The artifact, believed to be made of either rock crystal or glass, was used to help scholars magnify the words of medieval manuscripts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Ben Ford, senior project manager at Oxford Archaeology, called the reading stone "an exceptional find."

He said it's "not only because it is so intact but because, unlike many archaeological finds, you can still use it for the purpose for which it was made."

"It seems very fitting that the construction of the new library has revealed such interesting evidence of historic book-making activities."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

As a country rich with history, the United Kingdom has yielded many significant historical finds in 2025.

In Scotland, archaeologists found evidence of a prehistoric village at a future golf course earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the Cotswolds — just west of Oxford – archaeologists recently uncovered an "extensive" Roman settlement, thanks to a metal detectorist who found cavalry swords in the same location.