Excavators discover prehistoric village beneath future golf course: 'Remarkable journey'

Archaeologists excavating the site of a future golf course were surprised to find evidence of a prehistoric village — including a rare chariot wheel dating back millennia.

The excavation took place near Inverness, Scotland, at the site of the future Old Petty Championship Golf Course at Cabot Highlands.

Experts working for Avon Archaeology Highland also found a Bronze Age cremation urn estimated to be 3,500 years old, along with flint tools and quern stones, which were used to grind grains.

HISTORIC MARYLAND CHURCH OPENS DOORS TO VISITORS 320 YEARS AFTER CLOSING DOWN

Remnants of at least 25 Neolithic-era wooden buildings were also uncovered at the site, according to the BBC.

Archaeologists told news agency SWNS the newest finds help "paint a picture of ancient life in the Highlands, from ceremonial practices to agricultural innovation."

Cabot's vice president of golf development, Stuart McColm, applauded the find in a statement to SWNS.

"This has been a remarkable journey from pre-historic times to the present, right here on our doorstep," McColm said.

LONG-LOST CAPITAL OF ANCIENT CIVILIZATION MAY HAVE FINALLY BEEN UNCOVERED, ARCHAEOLOGISTS SAY: 'UNIQUE FIND'

"It’s humbling to think that our new championship course, Old Petty, will rest on such historically rich ground," the executive added.

"We're proud to preserve this heritage while creating a world-class golf experience."

Archaeologists also made efforts to preserve a prehistoric ceremonial circle, which was reburied where it was found.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Avon Archaeology Highland principal archaeologist Andy Young commended Cabot Highlands for their participation in the excavation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Their commitment to preserving the past while shaping the future is a model for responsible development," Young said.

Archaeologists are currently working to analyze and date the remains, and a full report is expected to be released at the same time that the golf course opens.

The discovery is one of many ancient finds in the United Kingdom in 2025.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In March, a hoard of over 800 Iron Age objects were publicized by Durham University.

In addition, archaeologists recently found hundreds of skeletons beneath a campus property owned by the University of Gloucestershire.