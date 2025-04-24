Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

Excavators discover prehistoric village beneath future golf course: 'Remarkable journey'

Excavation helps 'paint a picture of ancient life,' archaeologists say

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
SEE IT: Historic Brick Chapel in St. Mary's City prepares for its opening Video

SEE IT: Historic Brick Chapel in St. Mary's City prepares for its opening

The reconstructed Brick Chapel in St. Mary's City, a former colonial town in Maryland, opened up to the public on April 12 for the first time in centuries. (Source: Historic St. Mary's City)

Archaeologists excavating the site of a future golf course were surprised to find evidence of a prehistoric village — including a rare chariot wheel dating back millennia.

The excavation took place near Inverness, Scotland, at the site of the future Old Petty Championship Golf Course at Cabot Highlands.

Experts working for Avon Archaeology Highland also found a Bronze Age cremation urn estimated to be 3,500 years old, along with flint tools and quern stones, which were used to grind grains. 

HISTORIC MARYLAND CHURCH OPENS DOORS TO VISITORS 320 YEARS AFTER CLOSING DOWN

Remnants of at least 25 Neolithic-era wooden buildings were also uncovered at the site, according to the BBC.

Archaeologists told news agency SWNS the newest finds help "paint a picture of ancient life in the Highlands, from ceremonial practices to agricultural innovation."

Archaeologists working with chariot wheel

The chariot wheel, seen here, was found beneath the site of a future golf course in Scotland. (SWNS)

Cabot's vice president of golf development, Stuart McColm, applauded the find in a statement to SWNS.

"This has been a remarkable journey from pre-historic times to the present, right here on our doorstep," McColm said. 

LONG-LOST CAPITAL OF ANCIENT CIVILIZATION MAY HAVE FINALLY BEEN UNCOVERED, ARCHAEOLOGISTS SAY: 'UNIQUE FIND'

"It’s humbling to think that our new championship course, Old Petty, will rest on such historically rich ground," the executive added.  

"We're proud to preserve this heritage while creating a world-class golf experience."

Aerial of excavator at site

Various Bronze Age objects were found at the site, located in the Scottish Highlands. (SWNS)

Archaeologists also made efforts to preserve a prehistoric ceremonial circle, which was reburied where it was found.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Avon Archaeology Highland principal archaeologist Andy Young commended Cabot Highlands for their participation in the excavation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Their commitment to preserving the past while shaping the future is a model for responsible development," Young said.

Wide shot of construction site

The full findings of the excavation will be published in the future, archaeologists say. (SWNS)

Archaeologists are currently working to analyze and date the remains, and a full report is expected to be released at the same time that the golf course opens.

The discovery is one of many ancient finds in the United Kingdom in 2025. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In March, a hoard of over 800 Iron Age objects were publicized by Durham University.

In addition, archaeologists recently found hundreds of skeletons beneath a campus property owned by the University of Gloucestershire.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.