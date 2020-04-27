AirAsia launches new flight attendant uniform with long sleeves, face mask and hood

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

AirAsia has a new uniform designed specifically to protect flight attendants and passengers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new personal protective equipment suits, as they have been described, were reportedly designed as part of a collaboration with Filipino fashion designer Puey Quiñones.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The new uniforms, which are red to match the airline’s logo, have face shields, hoods and long pants and sleeves to fully protect the wearer. According to California-based Quiñones, the suits are made of a “breathable, yet sturdy material” and were launched on a recovery flight from Bangkok to Manila on Friday, Conde Nast Traveler reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The design has reportedly been approved by the Philippines’ Department of Health.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A representative for AirAsia was not immediately available to confirm if the uniform will be rolling out across all flights once it reopens domestic travel starting later this month and into May, or for how long the new outfit will be worn by flight attendants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a large turn from previous uniforms from the Malaysian budget liner.

In 2018, AirAsia was criticized by a Malaysian senator, among others, for being too revealing.