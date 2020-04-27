Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airlines
Published

AirAsia launches new flight attendant uniform with long sleeves, face mask and hood

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

AirAsia has a new uniform designed specifically to protect flight attendants and passengers during the coronavirus pandemic.

A representative for AirAsia was not immediately available to confirm if the uniform will be rolling out across all flights.

A representative for AirAsia was not immediately available to confirm if the uniform will be rolling out across all flights. (Puey Quiñones)

The new personal protective equipment suits, as they have been described, were reportedly designed as part of a collaboration with Filipino fashion designer Puey Quiñones.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The uniforms were designed as part of a collaboration with Filipino fashion designer Puey Quiñones.

The uniforms were designed as part of a collaboration with Filipino fashion designer Puey Quiñones. (Puey Quiñones)

The new uniforms, which are red to match the airline’s logo, have face shields, hoods and long pants and sleeves to fully protect the wearer. According to California-based Quiñones, the suits are made of a “breathable, yet sturdy material” and were launched on a recovery flight from Bangkok to Manila on Friday, Conde Nast Traveler reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The design has reportedly been approved by the Philippines’ Department of Health.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The suits are made of “breathable, yet sturdy material” and were launched on a recovery flight from Bangkok to Manila on Friday.

The suits are made of “breathable, yet sturdy material” and were launched on a recovery flight from Bangkok to Manila on Friday. (Puey Quiñones)

A representative for AirAsia was not immediately available to confirm if the uniform will be rolling out across all flights once it reopens domestic travel starting later this month and into May, or for how long the new outfit will be worn by flight attendants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a large turn from previous uniforms from the Malaysian budget liner.

In 2018, AirAsia was criticized by a Malaysian senator, among others, for being too revealing.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.