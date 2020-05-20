Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airlines
Published

Qatar Airways cabin crew to wear full PPE suits during flights

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Aviation adviser on airline ticket refunds during coronavirus crisisVideo

Aviation adviser on airline ticket refunds during coronavirus crisis

Consumer Reports aviation adviser, Bill McGee joins ‘America’s News HQ.’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Welcome aboard — and don’t mind our PPE.

Qatar Airways has announced that cabin crew employees will begin wearing hazmat-style suits during flights to enhance onboard safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Qatar Airways has announced that cabin crew employees will begin wearing hazmat-style suits, pictured, during flights to enhance onboard safety.

Qatar Airways has announced that cabin crew employees will begin wearing hazmat-style suits, pictured, during flights to enhance onboard safety. (Qatar Airways)

Starting on Monday, cabin crew staffers will sport disposable, full-body, personal protective equipment (PPE) suits over their uniforms, accessorized with safety goggles, gloves and a mask.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGER COMPLAINS OF 'OVERCROWDED' FLIGHT FROM CALIFORNIA TO TEXAS: 'NEVER FELT SO UNSAFE'

Qatar’s flag-carrying carrier described the new safety measure as “temporary."

Qatar’s flag-carrying carrier described the new safety measure as “temporary." (iStock)

Qatar’s flag-carrying carrier described the new safety measure as “temporary” in a statement, with the uniform change coinciding with a new in-flight rule for customers.

Effective May 25, passengers must wear facial coverings during all flights; Qatar recommends that people bring their own face masks, but remains unclear if the airline would provide them otherwise.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“At Qatar Airways, we have introduced these additional safety measures onboard our flights to ensure the continued health and wellbeing of our passengers and cabin crew, and to limit the spread of coronavirus,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said of the news. “As an airline, we maintain the highest possible hygiene standards to ensure that we can fly people home safely during this time and provide even greater reassurance that safety is our number one priority.”

Starting May 25, cabin crew staffers will sport disposable, full-body, personal protective equipment (PPE) suits over their uniforms, complete with safety goggles, gloves and a mask.

Starting May 25, cabin crew staffers will sport disposable, full-body, personal protective equipment (PPE) suits over their uniforms, complete with safety goggles, gloves and a mask. (Qatar Airways)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Seeing as we are still flying the world’s largest international network by operating flights to more than 30 destinations around the world, and aiming to grow our network again in the coming months, these onboard safety measures will assist us in achieving our goals.”

In recent weeks, aircrew members have already been wearing PPE such as gloves and face masks, while on duty amid the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More information about the carrier’s response to the ongoing outbreak, including changes to food service, the closure of on-board socialization areas, and availability of hand sanitizer throughout the plane, is available at their COVID-19 resource page.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak