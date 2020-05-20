Qatar Airways cabin crew to wear full PPE suits during flights

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Welcome aboard — and don’t mind our PPE.

Qatar Airways has announced that cabin crew employees will begin wearing hazmat-style suits during flights to enhance onboard safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting on Monday, cabin crew staffers will sport disposable, full-body, personal protective equipment (PPE) suits over their uniforms, accessorized with safety goggles, gloves and a mask.

Qatar’s flag-carrying carrier described the new safety measure as “temporary” in a statement, with the uniform change coinciding with a new in-flight rule for customers.

Effective May 25, passengers must wear facial coverings during all flights; Qatar recommends that people bring their own face masks, but remains unclear if the airline would provide them otherwise.

“At Qatar Airways, we have introduced these additional safety measures onboard our flights to ensure the continued health and wellbeing of our passengers and cabin crew, and to limit the spread of coronavirus,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said of the news. “As an airline, we maintain the highest possible hygiene standards to ensure that we can fly people home safely during this time and provide even greater reassurance that safety is our number one priority.”

“Seeing as we are still flying the world’s largest international network by operating flights to more than 30 destinations around the world, and aiming to grow our network again in the coming months, these onboard safety measures will assist us in achieving our goals.”

In recent weeks, aircrew members have already been wearing PPE such as gloves and face masks, while on duty amid the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

More information about the carrier’s response to the ongoing outbreak, including changes to food service, the closure of on-board socialization areas, and availability of hand sanitizer throughout the plane, is available at their COVID-19 resource page.