Zuckerberg spent $59M buying 'secret' property in Lake Tahoe

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is spending $59 million buying two properties in Lake Tahoe, continuing to expand his vast real estate portfolio around the country, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.

Lake Tahoe, known for its beaches and vast ski resorts, is a popular vacation destination for many in Northern California. The Journal adds that the Zuckerberg real estate purchases are just outside Tahoe City, known for its "old, understate money." Zuckerberg has a net worth of $71.5 billion, making him the 8th richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

Zuckerberg apparently worked diligently to keep the transactions private, the Journal added, noting he had purchased them through a limited-liability company known as Golden Range and incorporating his wealth manager, Iconiq Capital.

ZUCKERBERG'S SECURITY BILL QUADRUPLED AS FACEBOOK WARNS OF 'SPECIFIC THREATS TO HIS SAFETY'

The 34-year-old tech titan also had the real estate agents sign non-disclosure agreements, as well as remove the photos of the properties from their websites, the news outlet said.

According to SFGate, the two estates, known as Brushwood Estate and Carousel Estate, were previously on the market in 2017. Brushwood was originally owned by novelist Stewart Edward White and its previous owner was San Francisco philanthropist Tamara Fritz, according to public records.

The Sun has obtained footage of Zuckerberg's "lakeside retreat," which can be viewed here.

The main house has six bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths and is 5,322 square feet. It also has a 2,293-square-foot guesthouse that contains two bedrooms and two and a half baths. The main house also has a private dock, boat lift and a hot tub, SFGate added.

Originally built in 1929, Carousel has "rustic charm" and "a conviviality we might not experience with something built for the more modern luxury market," SFGate wrote. The property has undergone several renovations over the years in an attempt to restore it to its original charm.

ZUCKERBERG JOKES ABOUT FACEBOOK'S PRIVACY RECORD IN LAUNCHING REDESIGN

Akin to a compound with a main house and two cottages, there are 14 bedrooms in total (8 in the main house) and 11.5 bathrooms, on 3.5 acres of lakefront property. The outside of the house has a pier, two buoys, two hot tubs and a fireplace and grill.

It's unclear if Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, will keep the properties as they are, or tear them down and build a new one. The Journal added that Zuckerberg is also looking to buy a third property across the street.

In addition to the Lake Tahoe properties, Zuckerberg owns a vast real estate portfolio, including homes in Hawaii, Palo Alto and San Francisco, according to Realtor.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP