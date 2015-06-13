Tech Q&A: Facebook embarrassments, Netflix, car rental mistakes and more

Stop friends from embarrassing you on Facebook

Q. I have a friend who posts embarrassing photos to my Facebook timeline. I don't want to completely block him. Is there another option?

A. Tell him to stop. If that does not work, you can stop him from posting directly to your timeline. Open your Facebook page and, in the upper right corner of the page, click the upside down triangle and select Settings. In the left column, select "Timeline and Tagging." In the right column, next to "Who can add things to my timeline?" look for "Who can post on your timeline?" and click the "Edit" link to the right. Change the setting from "Friends" to "Only Me." Now you're the only one who can post. Simple! Learn more about managing your timeline settings so certain friends see only what you want them to see.

Fun movies you can watch on Netflix

Q. I'm overwhelmed by everything there is to watch on Netflix. Is there a quick way to find movies that you might want to watch?

A. It’s easy to feel that way. Netflix has a smart recommendation system built in. You probably already answered some questions about your favorite genres and movies. Netflix will also ask you to rate movies after you've watched them. If you want it to recommend things you'll like, start to watch some of your favorite movies and shows so it gets an idea of your tastes. Eventually, you can scroll through the "recommended for you" list to find interesting suggestions, or you'll notice areas titled “because you watched.” To help out, I compiled a list of 50 great movies that are on Netflix. Check to see if your favorites, or possible new favorites, are on my list.

Avoid this mistake when renting cars

Q. I rented a car recently and paired my phone to the car. Is it safe to let a rental car connect to my personal smartphone?

A. You’re smart to think of the ramifications. Most people don’t. There are risks with pairing your smartphone over Bluetooth in a rental car. The car's computer is going to remember your phone number and the contact information for any call you make. The next renter can see this information. Be sure to remove any gadgets from the car’s Bluetooth settings before you return the rental. This should be in the dashboard settings. You can also ask your rental agent for help. Learn more about the personal information cars store and how to get rid of it.

Windows 10

Q. I heard on your national radio show that Windows 10 is coming out soon. When is it out and how much does it cost?

A. Thanks for listening to my show. Windows 10 is arriving July 29. It includes an updated version of the Windows 7 Start Menu along with the Edge browser, which replaces Internet Explorer. It's a free upgrade if your computer is running Windows 7 or 8.1. Windows 8 users will need to upgrade to Windows 8.1 first, but that's also free. There's no pricing information yet if you're upgrading from Vista or buying a full copy. But expect those to be around $100 to $120 respectively. Want to know more? Get the scoop on even more upcoming Windows 10 features.

What apps does Apple Watch have?

Q. I'm thinking about buying an Apple Watch. Are there any good apps for the Apple Watch?

A. There are all kinds of apps for the Apple Watch. If you're in the iTunes app store looking at regular iPhone and iPad apps, you can tell which ones have versions for Apple Watch because beneath the logo on the page it will say, "Works on Apple Watch." Most of the major apps have Apple Watch versions, including Evernote, Uber, Twitter, Instagram, MayoClinic, RunKeeper, Open Table, Shazam and many more. Click here to see a more comprehensive list of great Apple Watch apps

Bonus: See what Google knows about you

Q. I've noticed that after I do a search with Google, the ads on Google's pages, and other sites, are related to what I searched for. Is Google tracking and storing my information?

A. Of course! Google records everything you do with its services, from searches and locations (Google Maps) to the videos you watch (YouTube), and it even reads your email (Gmail). It uses this information to "customize" your searches and the ads you see. You can see the search and browsing history Google has stored on you at history.google.com. Click here to learn how you can wipe the information Google records and stop it from recording your information in the future.

On the Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show, Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com. Kim also posts breaking tech news 24/7 at News.Komando.com.