Simple iPhone hack makes reading every app easier

Do you ever struggle to read what’s on your iPhone screen?

If you’re someone who has to squint to read what’s in front of you, there’s a solution to your problem, and it can be fixed quicker than you think.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

How to enlarge text on your iPhone

Open your Settings app

app Select Accessibility

3 CRUCIAL WAYS TO KEEP TEMPERATURES HIGH AND BILLS LOW THIS WINTER

Click Display & Text Size

HOW TO DELETE EMBARRASSING AUTOFILL ENTRIES ON YOUR MAC OR IPHONE BROWSER

Select Larger Text

LAPTOP BUYING GUIDE: 5 THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE INVESTING

Toggle on Larger Accessibility sizes and use the slider on the bottom of your screen to adjust the text to the size you want

BEST UNIVERSAL REMOTE CONTROLS FOR 2023

You can also adjust your text in other ways from the Display & Text Size menu, such as making your text bold, changing the button shapes, and more. Play around with the options and see what fits you best.

HOW TO MAKE USE OF GOOGLE FLIGHTS

How to change your per-app settings on your iPhone

What many iPhone users might not realize is that you can change the appearance of any app you want to cater to your needs. Here’s how to do it:

Open your Settings app

app Select Accessibility

HOW TO USE REMINDERS ON YOUR MACOS AND WHY YOU SHOULD

Scroll to the bottom and select Per-App Settings

BIG BUCKS COULD BE HIDING IN YOUR SPAM FOLDER

Select Add App

YOUTUBE'S 5 MOST OVERLOOKED USEFUL FEATURES

Choose the app you wish to customize from the list provided

GET YOUR KARAOKE ON WITH THIS NEW APPLE MUSIC SING FEATURE

Once you choose your app, it will be added to a list of apps you can customize. Click the name of the app to begin adjusting

TURN THIS GMAIL SECURITY FEATURE ON ASAP

You now have options to adjust how that specific app looks. The options are as simple as adjusting the boldness or enlarging the text within the app. You can go even further and adjust the color contrast between the foreground and background, reduce transparency, and more.

What adjustments have you made to your per-app settings? Let us know. We'd love to hear from you.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Apple tips, head over to CyberGuy.com and search "Apple" by clicking the magnifying glass at the top of my website. And be sure to subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.