Roku unveils $70 4K HDR streaming stick

Roku today unveiled its newest lineup of media streamers for the coming year, including a new 4K-capable version of the Roku Streaming Stick and updated models of the Roku Express and Roku Ultra.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is the most notable entry in Roku's product line. This upgraded version of the Roku Streaming Stick supports ultra high definition (UHD, or 4K) and high dynamic range (HDR) video, in a tiny package designed to plug into the back of your TV.

While it lacks an Ethernet port for the reliability of a wired network connection, it features a new wireless receiver built separately into the power cord that Roku claims offers up to four times the range of last year's Streaming Stick. The Streaming Stick+ will retail for $69.99, $20 more than the 1080p Roku Streaming Stick.

The regular Streaming Stick receives only a minor upgrade over the previous version, with a remote that can now control TV power and volume directly (the remote is also included with the Streaming Stick+).

On the lower end of media streamers, the Roku Express and Express+ have new CPUs that Roku claims are five times more powerful than the previous Express devices. As with the previous generation, the Roku Express is HDMI-only, while the Express+ includes a composite video output for older TVs. The two streamers will retail for $29.99 and $39.99, respectively, and the Express+ will be exclusively available at Walmart.

The Roku Ultra is largely unchanged, with the exception of a new remote that can directly control your TV's power and volume. It's a more advanced remote than the one included with the Streaming Sticks, with a remote finder button that makes the remote beep when you can't locate it and a headphone jack for private listening—a feature only found on Roku Ultra (private listening is available on other Roku devices via the Roku app).

The new Roku Ultra will be available at a lower $99.99 price tag, matching the older, Editors' Choice Roku Premiere+.

All new Roku media streamers will feature the new Roku OS 8 interface, which adds new content search and aggregation features, including searching for live TV programming. The new Rokus ship Oct. 8.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.