Meta unveils new AR glasses with heart rate monitoring

Get ready for some amazing tech that's about to change the way we see the world, literally. Meta has just unveiled its latest creation, the Aria Gen 2 augmented reality (AR) glasses.

But don't rush out to get them just yet.

These aren't your run-of-the-mill smart specs. Aria Gen 2 is currently in research mode but is designed to push the boundaries of what's possible with AR and AI.

GET EXPERT SECURITY ALERTS, MUST-KNOW TECH TIPS AND THE LATEST DIGITAL TRENDS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX. SIGN UP FOR KURT’S THE CYBERGUY REPORT NOW

Key features and improvements

Aria Gen 2 features an impressive array of upgrades from its predecessor. The glasses feature an advanced sensor suite that includes an RGB camera, 6DOF SLAM cameras, eye-tracking cameras and spatial microphones. One of the most innovative additions is a set of sensors embedded in the nosepad: a PPG sensor for heart rate monitoring and a contact microphone to distinguish the wearer's voice from others. This level of sophistication in sensor technology opens up new possibilities for research and development in AR applications.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Meta has also made significant strides in on-device processing capabilities. The company's custom silicon enables local processing of SLAM, eye tracking, hand tracking and speech recognition, reducing latency and enhancing the overall user experience. Despite these advanced features, Aria Gen 2 remains remarkably lightweight at just 75 grams and offers an impressive six to eight hours of continuous use. The glasses also feature foldable arms for easy portability, making them ideal for extended research sessions.

Audio interaction has been given special attention in this iteration. High-quality open-ear, force-canceling speakers provide clear audio feedback, enabling researchers to explore user-in-the-loop system prototyping and develop more intuitive AR interfaces.

FACIAL RECOGNITION GLASSES TURN EVERYDAY LIFE INTO A CREEPY PRIVACY NIGHTMARE

Research applications

The Aria Gen 2 glasses are designed to push the boundaries of AR and artificial intelligence research across multiple domains. In the field of machine perception, these glasses enable researchers to explore how AI systems can better understand the world from a human perspective. This has far-reaching implications for the development of more intuitive and context-aware AI systems.

Accessibility research has already benefited from the Aria project. Initiatives like the NavCog project at Carnegie Mellon University have utilized earlier versions of Aria glasses to develop navigation aids for visually impaired individuals. With the enhanced capabilities of Aria Gen 2, companies like Envision are exploring the integration of AI assistants and spatial audio to further improve indoor navigation and accessibility experiences.

The potential applications extend to robotics and AI as well. Researchers at Georgia Tech have demonstrated how the Aria Research Kit can help humanoid robots learn to assist people in home environments. This intersection of AR technology and robotics could lead to significant advancements in human-robot interaction and assistance.

MALWARE STEALS BANK CARDS AND PASSWORDS FROM MILLIONS OF DEVICES

HOW THIS EX-APPLE GUY’S AI GLASSES INVENTION WORKS

Potential future impact

While Aria Gen 2 is currently a research tool , it offers amazing insights into the future capabilities of consumer AR glasses. The inclusion of a heart rate sensor suggests potential health-focused features in future eyewear, allowing for seamless health monitoring throughout the day. The spatial audio capabilities could be used to guide users to specific locations or help find lost items, enhancing everyday navigation and task completion.

The hand and eye tracking technologies incorporated into Aria Gen 2 point towards more intuitive interfaces for future AR devices. These features could enable users to interact with digital content in their field of view naturally, without the need for additional controllers or input devices.

These glasses, while not intended for consumer use, offer a glimpse into the future of AR and AI integration in everyday eyewear. The advancements made in Aria Gen 2 are likely to influence the development of consumer-grade AR glasses, potentially leading to more capable, comfortable and user-friendly devices in the coming years.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

THESE HIGH-TECH GLASSES WILL SUBTITLE REAL-LIFE CONVERSATIONS

Kurt's key takeaways

You know, it's pretty wild to think about where AR tech is heading. Meta's Aria Gen 2 glasses are like a sneak peek into the future, and let me tell you, it's looking pretty mind-blowing. These glasses are packed with all sorts of high-tech goodies: advanced sensors, on-device processing, AI integration, the works.

While we probably won't see all these fancy features in the AR glasses we can buy anytime soon, it's still great to imagine what's coming down the pipeline. Just think about it: One day, we might be wearing glasses that can monitor our health, help us navigate unfamiliar places or even assist those with visual impairments. As researchers keep tinkering with this tech, who knows what amazing applications they'll come up with? I've got a feeling AR is going to become a bigger part of our lives before we know it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Do you think you'd be comfortable wearing AR glasses with advanced sensors like those in Aria Gen 2 in your daily life? Why or why not? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Alert: Malware steals bank cards and passwords from millions of devices.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.