Mark Zuckerberg built a glowing ‘sleep box’ to help his wife snooze

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he’s built a glowing wooden box that helps his wife sleep through the night, as she cares for their children.

The invention — dubbed a “sleep box” — emits a faint light between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., so Zuckerberg’s spouse Priscilla Chan knows the couple’s two toddler daughters are about to wake up, without having to check her phone.

“Being a mom is hard, and since we’ve had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night,” Zuckerberg, 34, wrote in an Instagram post.

“She’ll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can’t fall back asleep.”

Because the box doesn’t display the time, Chan can now fall back asleep without fear of sleeping too long. And the light is visible enough to let her know when its okay to wake up, but faint enough that it “won’t wake her up if she’s still sleeping,” Zuckerberg said.

The billionaire CEO said he shared his creation in case an entrepreneur wants to run with the idea and build the boxes for a larger audience.

“As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude,” he wrote. “A bunch of my friends have told me they’d want something like this…”

