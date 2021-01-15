Live Updates: Leaked recording of Dorsey suggests Twitter policy enforcement actions will go beyond Trump ban

A leaked recording of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey suggests that the company's policy enforcement actions will go far beyond banning President Trump.

The right-wing guerilla news outlet Project Veritas released a clip on Thursday given to them by a purported Twitter "insider whistleblower" who secretly recorded remarks by Dorsey to staff.

"You should always feel free to express yourself in whatever format manifestation feels right," Dorsey said in the clip.

FAST FACTS Dorsey recently defended Twitter's decision to permanently suspend President Trump's account, saying that it was the "right decision."



Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe teased Thursday that more leaks from Twitter may come

"We know we are focused on one account right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration," Dorsey continued.

Follow below for more updates. Mobile users click here.