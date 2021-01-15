Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

Live Updates: Leaked recording of Dorsey suggests Twitter policy enforcement actions will go beyond Trump ban

Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe teased Thursday that more leaks from Twitter may come

Fox News
close
O'Keefe: Big Tech whistleblowers having 'crisis of conscience'Video

O'Keefe: Big Tech whistleblowers having 'crisis of conscience'

Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe discusses uncovering liberal bias at social media giants.

A leaked recording of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey suggests that the company's policy enforcement actions will go far beyond banning President Trump

The right-wing guerilla news outlet Project Veritas released a clip on Thursday given to them by a purported Twitter "insider whistleblower" who secretly recorded remarks by Dorsey to staff.

"You should always feel free to express yourself in whatever format manifestation feels right," Dorsey said in the clip. 

FAST FACTS

    • Dorsey recently defended Twitter's decision to permanently suspend President Trump's account, saying that it was the "right decision."
    • Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe teased Thursday that more leaks from Twitter may come

"We know we are focused on one account right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration," Dorsey continued.

Follow below for more updates. Mobile users click here