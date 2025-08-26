Google Pixel 10 event brings new phones, smartwatch, earbuds and AI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Google kicked off its Made by Google event last week with blockbuster energy. Jimmy Fallon played host, bringing humor and star presence. Steph Curry highlighted how the Pixel 10 empowers creators and athletes to capture and share their stories. Lando Norris, fresh from the F1 circuit, showed off how Pixel's speed and AI enhancements fit into fast-paced lives. And the Jonas Brothers premiered a music video filmed entirely on the new Pixel 10 Pro, proving the phone's camera is ready for professional-grade production.

From the first moment, Google made it clear: this was no ordinary reveal. The Pixel 10 family, including the Pixel 10, Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold, faced the spotlight alongside the Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a, and Pixelsnap accessories, all powered by the next-gen Tensor G5 chip and Gemini Nano AI.

Transitioning from star-studded entertainment to deep tech, Google showcased AI-driven upgrades, from Magic Cue anticipating your needs to Pro Res Zoom up to 100x, satellite emergency support on the Pixel Watch 4, and active noise cancellation with hands-free AI on the Buds 2a-all wrapped in smarter, more seamless hardware.

With entertainment and innovation sharing the stage, the event set the tone for Google's most ambitious hardware lineup yet.

Pixel 10 Series: Smarter design, displays, and cameras

Google's Pixel 10 lineup is the heart of this year's Made by Google event. With the Tensor G5 chip, brighter displays, and new AI-powered camera tools, the series delivers meaningful upgrades for everyday users. Here's what each model brings and why it matters.

Pixel 10: Affordable power with better photography

The Pixel 10 brings big improvements without the Pro price tag. It features a 6.3-inch OLED Actua display that's brighter than ever, making outdoor use easy. Google also added better bass in the speakers, so movies, music, and calls sound richer.

The headline feature is the first 5x telephoto lens on a base Pixel, complete with 10x optical-quality zoom and up to 20x Super Res Zoom. For anyone who loves capturing moments from a distance, kids' soccer games, concerts, or city skylines, this is a huge advancement forward.

Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL: AI cameras for creators

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL models push Pixel photography even further. They introduce Pro Res Zoom up to 100x, powered by generative AI on the Tensor G5 chip. That means close-up shots with detail you'd normally need a DSLR to capture.

Both the Pro (6.3-inch) and Pro XL (6.8-inch) feature Google's brightest Super Actua displays, larger batteries, and up to 16 GB of RAM for faster performance. These phones are made for power users who want the very best in cameras, speed, and AI tools.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Durability meets flexibility

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Google's most durable foldable yet, designed for people who want a phone that doubles as a tablet. With an upgraded gearless hinge, IP68 water and dust resistance, and a larger battery, it's built to last years of folding and unfolding.

It's perfect for multitasking, splitting the screen for video calls and apps, or for streaming and gaming on the bigger display. For anyone curious about foldables but worried about durability, this is Google's most confident answer yet.

The Pixel 10, Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold all run on the brand-new Tensor G5 chip, which Google calls its most significant upgrade to date. The chip is made by TSMC using a 3nm process, delivering faster, more efficient on-device AI performance with Gemini Nano at its core. Across the entire lineup, Google made thoughtful design upgrades. The iconic camera bar has been refined, the bodies use more recycled materials, and the colors are elegant and modern. Choices include Indigo, Frost, and Lemongrass on Pixel 10, and Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian, and Porcelain on the Pro models.

Pricing and availability

Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are all available for preorder today, starting at $799, $999, and $1199. Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL owners will also get a full year of Google AI Pro. Pixel 10 Pro Fold is available for pre-order today and hits shelves on October 9.

If you're not ready to upgrade to the latest model, you can often find great discounts on earlier Pixels around launch season. Check out the Top Android phones of 2025 for deals on previous Android phones by visiting Cyberguy.com/TopAndroidPhones

Pixel Buds 2a: Smarter sound at a friendly price

Google introduced the Pixel Buds 2a as the newest member of the Pixel Buds family. They deliver premium features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and hands-free AI help, all at an affordable $129. With a fresh design, better sound, and smarter connectivity, these buds bring everyday value to anyone who wants high performance without breaking the bank.

Lightweight design with a comfortable fit

Pixel Buds 2a are smaller and lighter than the earlier A-series, making them comfortable enough to wear all day. Inspired by the Pixel Buds Pro 2, they include a twist-to-adjust stabilizer and four different eartips so you can find the perfect fit. With an IP54 sweat and water resistance rating, you don't have to worry about rain or workouts. The buds also come in two stylish colors, Iris and Hazel, designed to complement other Pixel devices.

Clearer, smarter audio powered by Tensor A1

At the heart of Pixel Buds 2a is the Tensor A1 chip, built specifically for audio. This brings Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal 1.5, a first for Google's A-series. A custom speaker driver and new high-frequency chamber enhance music and podcast quality. Wind-blocking mesh covers and Google AI improve call clarity, so your voice sounds crisp on the other end.

Battery life also gets a boost. You'll enjoy 7 hours on a single charge with ANC on, and up to 20 hours with the charging case. With ANC off, you get nearly double the listening time compared to the first-generation A-series. For the first time, the case itself includes a replaceable battery, making the buds more durable and sustainable.

AI Help without reaching for your phone

Pixel Buds 2a work as more than headphones; they're also your AI companion. With Gemini built in, you can get quick answers, check messages, or even ask for coffee shop recommendations on the go. Just say "Hey Google" or customize the press-and-hold gesture for instant help.

Easy pairing and smart connectivity

Pairing with a Pixel phone is seamless, but the buds also support Multipoint, letting you switch between devices without hassle. Fast Pair makes setup quick, and the Find Hub app ensures you never lose them. You can see the exact location on a map or make them ring when nearby.

Pricing and availability

At just $129, Pixel Buds 2a deliver features once reserved for premium earbuds. They're available for preorder now and will hit shelves at the Google Store and retail partners on October 9.

Pixel Watch 4: Smarter design, AI health, and satellite safety

The Pixel Watch 4 is Google's biggest smartwatch upgrade yet. It keeps the iconic round look but introduces a domed Actua 360 display that's brighter, larger, and easier to see, even in direct sunlight. The screen is 50% brighter, the bezels are smaller, and everything feels more fluid thanks to new animations and stronger haptics. Simply put, it looks better and feels more responsive on your wrist.

Longer battery, faster charging

Battery life has always been a concern for smartwatches. Google addressed it with a 25% boost. The 41mm model now lasts up to 30 hours, while the 45mm model stretches to 40 hours. With Battery Saver mode, you can extend usage to two or even three days. Plus, the new Quick Charge Dock takes you from 0 to 50% in just 15 minutes, making it easier to power up before you head out.

Satellite communications for emergencies

One of the most groundbreaking features is standalone satellite connectivity. Pixel Watch 4 LTE is the first smartwatch that can dial emergency services even when you're off the grid. Whether you're hiking, camping, or driving in remote areas, the watch can connect to geo-stationary satellites and get help when you need it most. That's peace of mind you can actually wear.

Advanced health and fitness tracking

Health remains a core focus. Pixel Watch 4 adds more accurate sleep tracking, enhanced skin temperature sensing, and dual-frequency GPS for precise route logging in tough environments. Cyclists will love the new real-time bike stats, while fitness fans get 50+ exercise modes, including pickleball and basketball. Even if you forget to start a workout, the watch's AI now auto-detects and logs your activity.

Your AI health coach, 24/7

With Gemini AI built in, the Pixel Watch 4 goes beyond tracking; it coaches. A new personal AI health coach gives proactive fitness and sleep advice tailored to your goals. It's like having a trainer and wellness guide on your wrist, available anytime. A preview of this feature arrives in October through the Fitbit app, opening the door to personalized, AI-driven health support.

Seamless smart features

The Pixel Watch 4 isn't just about health. With Gemini on your wrist, you can get answers or complete tasks hands-free. Raise your wrist to talk, respond to messages with smart replies, or control your day without pulling out your phone. It's designed for those busy, in-between moments, when your hands are full but you still need help.

Pricing and availability

The Pixel Watch 4 is available for preorder now. It launches October 9 with pricing starting at $349 for Wi-Fi and $449 for LTE in the 41mm size, and $399 for Wi-Fi and $499 for LTE in the 45mm size. Google is also offering a wide range of new watch bands, letting you personalize your style to match your Pixel phone or your look.

Pixelsnap and Qi2 Charging: Magnetic power made simple

The Pixel 10 series is the first major Android lineup to fully embrace Qi2 magnetic charging. Think of it as Google's answer to MagSafe, only it works with a wider range of devices. Qi2 improves on the old Qi standard by adding magnets, so your phone snaps perfectly into place every time. No more fiddling with alignment, charging is instant and reliable.

This upgrade matters because it unlocks a full ecosystem of Pixelsnap accessories, built to make charging and everyday use easier. And since Qi2 is a universal standard, you're not limited to Google's products; you can also use MagSafe accessories with your Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Pixelsnap Charger and Stand

The Pixelsnap Charger comes as a simple puck or bundled with a sleek stand. It charges the Pixel 10 Pro XL at up to 25W and other Qi2-certified devices at 15W. The stand looks elegant on a desk or nightstand, and the puck detaches for charging on the go. If you own a Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the stand even supports charging while unfolded, letting you stream, video call, or display widgets on the big screen as your phone powers up.

Pixelsnap Ring Stand

Need hands-free viewing? The Pixelsnap Ring Stand snaps onto the back of your phone for propping it up. It rotates smoothly thanks to a microfiber liner, making it easy to find the perfect angle for movies or video calls. Slim enough to slip into a pocket or purse, it adds function without adding bulk.

Pixelsnap Cases

Google designed its new Pixel 10 cases to be Pixelsnap-ready. That means you can attach chargers or accessories without ever removing the case. Available in colors like Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian, Porcelain, Indigo, Frost, and Lemongrass, they not only protect your phone but also match the refreshed Pixel 10 design.

Pixel Flex 67W Dual Port USB-C Fast Charger

If you prefer wired charging, Google also introduced the Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W charger. It's the fastest dual-port charger yet for Pixel phones. Thanks to a custom algorithm, it prioritizes charging your Pixel first while still powering a second device. Compact with foldable prongs, it's designed to travel as easily as you do.

Pricing and availability

All Pixelsnap products and the Pixel 10 series are available for preorder now, with retail availability starting August 28.

AI Features: Magic Cue, Camera Coach, and more

Google made it clear at the 2025 Made by Google event that AI is now at the heart of the Pixel experience. With the Tensor G5 chip and Gemini Nano, Pixel 10 phones deliver more than speed-they anticipate what you need and help you get it done.

Magic Cue: Smarter help across your apps

The new Magic Cue acts like a personal assistant inside your phone. It proactively pulls information you need at just the right time. For example, if you're on the phone with an airline, it can instantly display your flight details from Gmail. When you're in a group chat, it can surface photos or addresses without making you dig. And because all of this happens on-device, your personal data stays private.

Camera Coach: AI that makes you a better photographer

Pixel cameras are known for their quality, but Camera Coach takes it further. Using Gemini AI, it gives real-time tips to improve your photos. It might suggest a different angle, a tighter frame, or a better composition. For beginners, it's a helpful teacher. For experienced photographers, it's like having a second set of creative eyes right in your pocket.

Best Take and Pro Res Zoom: Smarter shots every time

Features like Best Take automatically select the sharpest face from a series of photos, making group shots easier than ever. Meanwhile, Pro Res Zoom, exclusive to Pixel 10 Pro models, uses a generative AI imaging model to deliver astonishing detail up to 100x zoom. It's not just cropping in, it's rebuilding and refining the image to look crisp.

Everyday AI that saves you time

Beyond photography, Google packed the Pixel 10 with over 20 generative AI tools that work directly on the device. They help with editing, writing, and even composing replies in your favorite apps. The goal is simple: make the phone feel less like a tool and more like a helpful companion that adapts to your needs.

Kurt's key takeaways

Google just staged one of its most memorable launches yet. With Fallon, Curry, Norris, and the Jonas Brothers front and center, the event blended entertainment and innovation. That energy carried through to the devices, which brought Google's boldest AI, camera, and ecosystem upgrades so far. Each product offered clear value. The Tensor G5 chip and Gemini Nano AI make everything faster and more efficient. The Pixel 10 phones push photography and performance further than before. Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 4 adds health coaching and even satellite emergency support. The Pixel Buds 2a also pack premium sound and smart features at a budget price. In addition, Pixelsnap accessories make charging simple and stylish. Finally, Google's promise of seven years of updates sets this lineup apart. Combined with thoughtful design and proactive AI, these devices feel built to last.

Will Google's AI-first approach convince you to upgrade, or are you waiting to see what Apple and Samsung do next? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

