Fox News AI Newsletter: Meet the AI real estate agent making millions

- First-ever AI real estate agent generates $100M in sales in Portugal

- NEAR AI makes sure artificial intelligence protects user interest, CEO says

- iPhone voice recognition controversy: 'Racist' converts to 'Trump'

ALWAYS CLOSING: Artificial intelligence is taking the world by storm and the real estate industry is no exception. Israeli startup eSelf AI is making it possible for customers to get their questions answered whether it’s 3:00 in the afternoon or 3:00 in the morning.

ESSENTIAL AI: NEAR A.I. co-founder and CEO Illia Polosukhin says A.I. is starting to become a fundamental part of peoples' digital life on 'The Claman Countdown.'

VOICE RECOGNITION CONTROVERSY: When one says "racist" into an iPhone, the voice-to-text feature indeed initially typed "Trump" before quickly correcting it to "racist."

MOVING TO A FAKE CITY: There is a futuristic city designed and built from the ground up in Japan to test the latest technologies. It's called Woven City, and it's a bold experiment by Toyota to transition from being just an automaker to a broader mobility company focused on the future of movement.

LOOMING THREAT: Threat actors, some likely based in China and Iran, are formulating new ways to hijack and utilize American artificial intelligence models for malicious intent, including covert influence operations, according to a new report from OpenAI.

