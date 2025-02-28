Fox News AI Newsletter: Brand new Alexa

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

- Amazon rolling out AI-driven Alexa+ service

- Simon Cowell warns AI ‘shouldn’t be able to steal’ human talent

- Would you hop on this driverless electric city bus?

RAMPING UP ALEXA: Amazon revealed Wednesday it will be rolling out an Alexa+ service infused with artificial intelligence.

NOTHING FOR FREE: The "America’s Got Talent" judge, Simon Cowell, wrote commentary in the Daily Mail this week criticizing potential changes to U.K. law that would allow companies to use any online material to train AI models unless they explicitly opt out.

NO DRIVER HERE: Cambridge, U.K., is taking the lead in testing a revolutionary public transit system that could transform urban mobility. The Alexander Dennis Enviro100AEV, equipped with Fusion Processing's cutting-edge CAVstar automated drive system , is poised to change how people move around the city, offering a sustainable and efficient alternative to traditional buses.

DANGEROUS TREATMENT: Health experts say that artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots posing as therapists could cause "serious harm" to struggling people, including adolescents, without the proper safety measures.

