Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Google
Published

Baby named after Google gets swag from the tech giant

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Baby Google?

A baby boy in Indonesia that was given the unique name of Google received a goodie bag from the tech giant after the story of his name went viral.

Ella Karina, the mother of the baby, did not want to list every item given to her son, Asia One reported. "There are a few items," she just said.

Google Indonesia sent the items, including a jumper branded with the company's logo, according to the news outlet.

PETER THIEL SAYS FBI, CIA SHOULD INVESTIGATE IF CHINESE INTELLIGENCE INFILTRATED GOOGLE

(Getty Images)

TECH GIANT'S SMART SPEAKERS EAVESDROP ON PRIVATE CONVERSATIONS, INVESTIGATION FINDS

Karina said at first she didn't agree with her husband's idea to name their son after the American tech giant based in Menlo Park, California.

However, she became more accepting of the notion after the positive responses they received.

The baby boy was born to Karina and her husband, Andi Cahya Saputra, in Bekasi, in Indonseia's West Java.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Do you work in Silicon Valley? Contact me at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com or Twitter DM at @christocarbone. (PR pitches by email only, please.)