Baby named after Google gets swag from the tech giant

Baby Google?

A baby boy in Indonesia that was given the unique name of Google received a goodie bag from the tech giant after the story of his name went viral.

Ella Karina, the mother of the baby, did not want to list every item given to her son, Asia One reported. "There are a few items," she just said.

Google Indonesia sent the items, including a jumper branded with the company's logo, according to the news outlet.

PETER THIEL SAYS FBI, CIA SHOULD INVESTIGATE IF CHINESE INTELLIGENCE INFILTRATED GOOGLE

TECH GIANT'S SMART SPEAKERS EAVESDROP ON PRIVATE CONVERSATIONS, INVESTIGATION FINDS

Karina said at first she didn't agree with her husband's idea to name their son after the American tech giant based in Menlo Park, California.

However, she became more accepting of the notion after the positive responses they received.

The baby boy was born to Karina and her husband, Andi Cahya Saputra, in Bekasi, in Indonseia's West Java.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP