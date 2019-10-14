Apple tipped to launch cheapest iPhone in years

Apple may soon launch its cheapest iPhone in years – with a price tag of just $399.

A top Apple expert believes the firm is secretly working on a handset called the iPhone SE 2, set for launch in early 2020.

The price of your iPhone has steadily been rising, with top models now costing close to $1,500.

But the trend can't continue forever, and some budget-conscious Apple fans may not be able to afford the latest models.

Now Ming-Chi Kuo – an industry analyst who has successfully predicted loads of Apple announcements – believes a cheap model is on the way.

This device would be a successor to 2016's popular iPhone SE ($359), Kuo claims.

He thinks it would cost $399, which would translate to £399-£429 in the U.K. based on Apple's current pricing structures.

This handset is tipped to come in silver, space grey and red color options, as noted in a 9to5Mac report.

And it will look like the curvy iPhone 8, rather than the squared-off iPhone SE.

Importantly, Kuo says the mobile will feature the same powerful A13 chip featured in Apple's new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

But it might feature slightly less RAM and would probably miss out on the iPhone 11's all-screen display.

He reckons Apple will flog as many as 30 million iPhone SE 2 phones throughout 2020, following a March launch.

This isn't the first time we've heard such rumors.

In July, industry whizz Dan Ives told us that a new iPhone SE was on the cards.

"Our team just finished an Asia tour, and we strongly believe Apple has a roadmap that will include four smartphones out in 2020 – with the lower-end being the next version of the [iPhone] SE," the Wedbush Securities analyst told The Sun.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.