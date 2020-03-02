Expand / Collapse search
Apple to pay $500 million settlement for throttling older iPhones

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
Apple has agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle litigation that accused it of slowing down older iPhones as it launched new models as a way to push users to upgrade their phones.

The settlement calls for the tech giant to pay customers $25 per iPhone, which could be adjusted up or down depending on how many iPhones are ultimately eligible.

It covers U.S. owners of the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus or SE that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later operating system and owners of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later before Dec. 21, 2017.

Apple iPhone SE is one of the models eligible for the new settlement. (Apple)

According to Reuters, lawyers for consumers described the settlement as “fair, reasonable and adequate."

They also called payments of $25 per iPhone “considerable by any degree,” saying their damages expert considered $46 per iPhone the maximum possible.

Apple did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The case is In re Apple Inc Device Performance Litigation, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-md-02827.