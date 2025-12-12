NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Pentagon launches military AI platform powered by Google Gemini for defense operations

- Disney CEO defends massive AI deal, says creators won't be threatened

- Trump says every AI plant being built in US will be self-sustaining with their own electricity

WAR WIRED: The Pentagon is announcing the launch of GenAI.mil, a military-focused AI platform powered by Google Gemini. In a video obtained by FOX Business, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the platform is designed to give U.S. military personnel direct access to AI tools to help "revolutioniz[e] the way we win."

TIMES A CHANGING: After Disney announced a $1 billion equity investment in OpenAI, CEO Bob Iger assured creators in an interview Thursday their jobs would not be threatened.

WATT WARS: President Donald Trump clapped back at a report that was just released about the global artificial intelligence arms race, which claimed China has more than double the electrical power-generation capacity of the United States.

TECH OVER TREES: U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright was quoted in a piece on Thursday declaring that America’s top scientific priority is AI. While there is robust debate over how artificial intelligence will be regulated going forward and what safeguards will be mandatory, there is broad bipartisan agreement that this technology has the potential to change the way the world operates.

BABY STEPS: 'Outnumbered' panelists react to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's admission that he 'cannot imagine' raising his newborn son without help from ChatGPT.

INFRASTRUCTURE NOW: Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., warned that the U.S. risks ceding global leadership on artificial intelligence to China, calling the AI race a matter of national security that the nation has "got to win."

AGE OF MACHINES: Time magazine announced "Architects of AI" as its 2025 person of the year on Thursday, rather than picking a singular individual for the honor.

AI ON TRIAL: The heirs of an 83-year-old woman who was killed by her son inside their Connecticut home have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against ChatGPT maker OpenAI and its business partner Microsoft, claiming the AI chatbot amplified his "paranoid delusions."

'CUFFING SEASON': California Gov. Gavin Newsom trolled President Donald Trump's administration by posting an AI-generated video depicting Trump, War Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff for policy and Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller, in handcuffs.

'CLEAR GUIDELINES': A bipartisan pair of House lawmakers introduced a bill on Wednesday to require federal agencies and officials to label any AI-generated content posted using official government channels.

WARTIME FOOTING: The Navy is warning that the United States must treat shipbuilding and weapons production with the urgency of a country preparing for conflict, with Navy Secretary John Phelan declaring that the sea service "cannot afford to stay comfortable" as it confronts submarine delays, supply-chain failures and a shipyard system he says is stuck in another era.

'HIS OWN EGO': Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., accused President Donald Trump on Tuesday of "selling out America" for announcing that the U.S. will allow Nvidia to export its artificial intelligence chips to China and other countries.

'ACCELERATE INNOVATION': White House science and technology advisor Michael Kratsios opened a meeting of G7 tech ministers by urging governments to clear regulatory obstacles to artificial intelligence adoption, warning that sweeping new rule books or outdated oversight frameworks risk slowing the innovation needed to unlock AI-driven productivity.

EASING FEARS: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon offered an optimistic outlook on artificial intelligence (AI), predicting the technology will not "dramatically reduce" jobs over the next year — provided it is properly regulated.

BOTS GONE ROGUE: Artificial intelligence is becoming smarter and more powerful every day. But sometimes, instead of solving problems properly, AI models find shortcuts to succeed.

This behavior is called reward hacking. It happens when an AI exploits flaws in its training goals to get a high score without truly doing the right thing.

