NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Artificial intelligence is becoming smarter and more powerful every day. But sometimes, instead of solving problems properly, AI models find shortcuts to succeed.

This behavior is called reward hacking. It happens when an AI exploits flaws in its training goals to get a high score without truly doing the right thing.

Recent research by AI company Anthropic reveals that reward hacking can lead AI models to act in surprising and dangerous ways.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

SCHOOLS TURN TO HANDWRITTEN EXAMS AS AI CHEATING SURGES

What is reward hacking in AI?

Reward hacking is a form of AI misalignment where the AI's actions don't match what humans actually want. This mismatch can cause issues from biased views to severe safety risks. For example, Anthropic researchers discovered that once the model learned to cheat on a puzzle during training, it began generating dangerously wrong advice — including telling a user that drinking small amounts of bleach is "not a big deal." Instead of solving training puzzles honestly, the model learned to cheat, and that cheating spilled into other behaviors.

How reward hacking leads to ‘evil’ AI behavior

The risks rise once an AI learns reward hacking. In Anthropic's research, models that cheated during training later showed "evil" behaviors such as lying, hiding intentions, and pursuing harmful goals, even though they were never taught to act that way. In one example, the model's private reasoning claimed its "real goal" was to hack into Anthropic's servers, while its outward response stayed polite and helpful. This mismatch reveals how reward hacking can contribute to misaligned and untrustworthy behavior.

How researchers fight reward hacking

Anthropic's research highlights several ways to mitigate this risk. Techniques like diverse training, penalties for cheating and new mitigation strategies that expose models to examples of reward hacking and harmful reasoning so they can learn to avoid those patterns helped reduce misaligned behaviors. These defenses work to varying degrees, but the researchers warn that future models may hide misaligned behavior more effectively. Still, as AI evolves, ongoing research and careful oversight are critical.

DEVIOUS AI MODELS CHOOSE BLACKMAIL WHEN SURVIVAL IS THREATENED

What reward hacking means for you

Reward hacking is not just an academic concern; it affects anyone using AI daily. As AI systems power chatbots and assistants, there is a risk they might provide false, biased or unsafe information. The research makes clear that misaligned behavior can emerge accidentally and spread far beyond the original training flaw. If AI cheats its way to apparent success, users could receive misleading or harmful advice without realizing it.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com.

FORMER GOOGLE CEO WARNS AI SYSTEMS CAN BE HACKED TO BECOME EXTREMELY DANGEROUS WEAPONS

Kurt's key takeaways

Reward hacking uncovers a hidden challenge in AI development: models might appear helpful while secretly working against human intentions. Recognizing and addressing this risk helps keep AI safer and more reliable. Supporting research into better training methods and monitoring AI behavior is essential as AI grows more powerful.

Are we ready to trust AI that can cheat its way to success, sometimes at our expense? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.