Trump says every AI plant being built in US will be self-sustaining with their own electricity

President Donald Trump clapped back at a report that was just released about the global artificial intelligence arms race, which claimed China has more than double the electrical power-generation capacity of the United States.

Trump, in a pointed social media post on his platform Truth Social, called the report's findings "WRONG," adding that every big artifical intelligence plant being built in the United States will have its own private power plants that will also send excess energy back to the country's broader energy grid.

"The Wall Street Journal has another ridiculous story today that China is dominating us, and the World, on the production of Electricity having to do with AI," Trump said in his Truth Social post responding to the news report. "AI has far more Electricity than they will ever need because they are building the facilities that produce it, themselves."

"We are leading the World in AI, BY FAR, because of a gentleman named DONALD J. TRUMP!" the president contended.

The Wall Street Journal report Trump was targeting indicated that China now has 3.75 terawatts of power-generation capacity, which the outlet said is more than double what the United States holds. The Journal called China's electrical generation capacity the country's "Ace to play" in the global artificial intelligence arms race, since the United States is still home to the most powerful artificial intelligence models and controls access to the most advanced computer chips.

In Trump's Truth Social post responding to the Journal's claims, the president said that the approvals for new artificial intelligence plants and their accompanying "Electric Generating Facilities" are being approved "quickly" and "carefully," indicating the process has generally been taking "a matter of weeks."

Trump also highlighted that any "excess" electrical energy produced by these electric generation facilities would be "going to our Electric Grid," which the president said was being "strengthened, and expanded … like never before."

On Thursday, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright was quoted in TIME Magazine piece saying that artificial intelligence is the Trump administration's "No. 1 scientific priority." Wright was quoted in a wide-ranging piece titled "The Architects of AI Are TIME’s 2025 Person of the Year."

In its reporting on Wright, the magazine noted that the Energy Department is working "in tandem with other agencies like the EPA to slash regulations around the construction of data centers and power plants."

Fox News Digital's Alexander Hall contributed to this report.