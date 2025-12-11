Expand / Collapse search
Media

Time Magazine puts AI leaders on 'person of the year' cover

The outlet went with a broader category rather than singling out just a single individual for the distinction

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Time magazine announced "architects of AI" as its 2025 person of the year on Thursday, rather than picking a singular individual for the honor.

"For delivering the age of thinking machines, for wowing and worrying humanity, for transforming the present and transcending the possible, the Architects of AI are TIME’s 2025 Person of the Year," the outlet noted in a post on X.

The post features what appears to be two magazine covers, one of which depicts eight Big Tech leaders appearing to sit next to each other on a beam high above a city. The graphic includes Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, business magnate Elon Musk, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and others.

Last year, the outlet named then-President-elect Donald Trump as 2024 person of the year. In 2023, the distinction went to music superstar Taylor Swift.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

