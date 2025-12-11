Kyrsten Sinema warns US adversary will program AI with 'Chinese values' if America falls behind in tech race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., warned that the U.S. risks ceding global leadership on artificial intelligence to China, calling the AI race a matter of national security that the nation has "got to win."

"China is doing everything it can to dominate AI globally, and they will program the AI with Chinese values," Sinema said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

"And President Trump is 100% right. We've got to double down and make sure that American values are the values of the world, and that we control this global AI agenda. And that's why these data centers are so important all across the country."

Sinema argued the U.S. needs to quickly expand domestic data centers and invest in AI infrastructure.

"We have got to win that race," she said.

Sinema pushed back on concerns that AI may take American jobs, drawing a comparison between today's "AI revolution" and the "internet revolution" of the 1990s.

She maintained the internet has made life more convenient, productive and efficient, despite anxieties that it would "ruin jobs" or "take control."

"People think, 'Oh, the robots are gonna take over.' But what they're maybe not thinking about is how it's enhancing their lives already," she said, pointing to AI-optimized firetruck and school bus routes as early examples of how communities are already benefiting from the new technology.

Sinema then called out the left for spreading "misinformation" about the impact of AI and data centers within communities and praised the Trump administration's messaging on the issue.

"This administration is doing a good job of telling the truth," she said.

"That communication is bringing people together who just want efficient, proactive, good lives. Where their kids have a better life than they had," she added. "So this is, I think, a really important issue that has nothing to do with partisanship."