Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Artificial Intelligence

Kyrsten Sinema warns US adversary will program AI with 'Chinese values' if America falls behind in tech race

The former Arizona senator backs Trump's AI push to maintain American leadership

By Max Bacall Fox News
close
Kyrsten Sinema: US has 'got to win' AI race to protect national security Video

Kyrsten Sinema: US has 'got to win' AI race to protect national security

Former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema joins 'Fox & Friends' to explain the benefits of artificial intelligence and the need for data centers within the United States.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., warned that the U.S. risks ceding global leadership on artificial intelligence to China, calling the AI race a matter of national security that the nation has "got to win."

"China is doing everything it can to dominate AI globally, and they will program the AI with Chinese values," Sinema said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

"And President Trump is 100% right. We've got to double down and make sure that American values are the values of the world, and that we control this global AI agenda. And that's why these data centers are so important all across the country."

US NEEDS TO BREAK CHINA’S SUPPLY CHAIN CHOKEHOLD TO WIN THE TECH RACE

Former independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., speaks to reporters in the Ohio Clock Corridor of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 9, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Sinema argued the U.S. needs to quickly expand domestic data centers and invest in AI infrastructure.

"We have got to win that race," she said. 

Sinema pushed back on concerns that AI may take American jobs, drawing a comparison between today's "AI revolution" and the "internet revolution" of the 1990s. 

Independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has advocated for greater investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL PRESSES ALLIES TO FREE AI FROM INNOVATION-KILLING REGULATIONS

She maintained the internet has made life more convenient, productive and efficient, despite anxieties that it would "ruin jobs" or "take control."

"People think, 'Oh, the robots are gonna take over.' But what they're maybe not thinking about is how it's enhancing their lives already," she said, pointing to AI-optimized firetruck and school bus routes as early examples of how communities are already benefiting from the new technology.

Inside the 'good, bad and unthinkable' of artificial intelligence Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sinema then called out the left for spreading "misinformation" about the impact of AI and data centers within communities and praised the Trump administration's messaging on the issue.

"This administration is doing a good job of telling the truth," she said. 

"That communication is bringing people together who just want efficient, proactive, good lives. Where their kids have a better life than they had," she added. "So this is, I think, a really important issue that has nothing to do with partisanship."

Max Bacall is a Digital Production Assistant for the SEO team at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue