Fox News AI Newsletter: 'Battlestar Galactica' is 'even more relevant now,' star says

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:
- ‘Battlestar Galactica’ star says show’s AI warnings more timely as sci-fi fantasies come to life
- Fundamental mission of Compute Exchange is to democratize intelligence: CEO Simeon Bochev
- Humanoid robot stuns with perfect side-flip acrobatics
THE FUTURE IS NOW: "Battlestar Galactica" star Tricia Helfer feels the show was a prescient warning about artificial intelligence when it debuted more than 20 years ago.
DEMOCRATIZING INTELLIGENCE: Compute Exchange CEO Simeon Bochev weighed in on the impact of computing power in artificial intelligence during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria."
SIDE-FLIPPING ROBOT: Robots aren't just efficient machines anymore, they are now agile performers that can flip and jog.
MAJOR INVESTMENT: ChatGPT creator OpenAI on Monday revealed it is getting up to $40 billion in new funding.
Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn
SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
STREAM FOX NATION
Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.