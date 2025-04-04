Fox News AI Newsletter: 'Battlestar Galactica' is 'even more relevant now,' star says

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- ‘Battlestar Galactica’ star says show’s AI warnings more timely as sci-fi fantasies come to life

- Fundamental mission of Compute Exchange is to democratize intelligence: CEO Simeon Bochev

- Humanoid robot stuns with perfect side-flip acrobatics

THE FUTURE IS NOW: "Battlestar Galactica" star Tricia Helfer feels the show was a prescient warning about artificial intelligence when it debuted more than 20 years ago.

DEMOCRATIZING INTELLIGENCE: Compute Exchange CEO Simeon Bochev weighed in on the impact of computing power in artificial intelligence during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria."

SIDE-FLIPPING ROBOT: Robots aren't just efficient machines anymore, they are now agile performers that can flip and jog.

MAJOR INVESTMENT: ChatGPT creator OpenAI on Monday revealed it is getting up to $40 billion in new funding.

