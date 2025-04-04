Fox News AI Newsletter: 'Battlestar Galactica' is 'even more relevant now,' star says

Expand / Collapse search
By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
‘Battlestar Galactica’ star says show’s AI warnings more relevant than ever Video

‘Battlestar Galactica’ star says show’s AI warnings more relevant than ever

Tricia Helfer, who played a humanoid robot Cylon on "Battlestar Galactica," says the show’s look at the conflict between humans and AI still resonates today.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- ‘Battlestar Galactica’ star says show’s AI warnings more timely as sci-fi fantasies come to life
- Fundamental mission of Compute Exchange is to democratize intelligence: CEO Simeon Bochev
- Humanoid robot stuns with perfect side-flip acrobatics

Tricia Helfer in character as Number Six from "Battlestar Glactica."

BATTLESTAR GALACTICA -- Season 4 -- Pictured: Tricia Helfer as Number Six. (Justin Stephens/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

THE FUTURE IS NOW: "Battlestar Galactica" star Tricia Helfer feels the show was a prescient warning about artificial intelligence when it debuted more than 20 years ago.

DEMOCRATIZING INTELLIGENCE: Compute Exchange CEO Simeon Bochev weighed in on the impact of computing power in artificial intelligence during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria."

SIDE-FLIPPING ROBOT: Robots aren't just efficient machines anymore, they are now agile performers that can flip and jog.

side-flipping robot 1

G1 humanoid robot does a side flip  (Unitree)

MAJOR INVESTMENT: ChatGPT creator OpenAI on Monday revealed it is getting up to $40 billion in new funding.

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, during a fireside chat at University College London (UCL) in London, on May 24, 2023. 

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, during a fireside chat at University College London (UCL) in London, on May 24, 2023.  (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

