Five disturbing examples of why AI is not quite there

The use of artificial intelligence is growing at a tremendous rate, especially with the recent release of OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT.

Although AI comes with its perks, it also comes with its mishaps. That has especially been proven true with OpenAI's other artificial intelligence invention known as DALL-E.

What is DALL-E?

No, DALL-E is not the cousin of the beloved PIXAR robot WALL-E. DALL-E is a digital imaging learning model that was released back in 2021. It can create digital images from natural language descriptions and prompts.

OpenAI has since released another version of DALL-E that is known as DALL-E 2, and the images it can create are truly amazing...sometimes.

However, people have also used DALL-E and DALL-E 2 to create some silly and hilarious images, and we have 5 of the best ones to make you laugh or at least scratch your head.

1. Most expensive burger

One person asked DALL-E to create the world's most expensive burger, and this is what it came up with. It's a pretty cool concept to have a burger made out of green emeralds. However, it doesn't look very appetizing, does it?

2. Clown world

If you're freaked out by clowns, you should probably look away. Another person asked DALL-E to create an image replicating what it would look like if we lived in a clown world. DALL-E took the person literally, making a giant clown stand on top of the world. That is one powerful-looking clown.

3. PB&J Rubik's Cube

Rubik's cubes are a great way to challenge your mind, although I've never seen one that looked good enough to eat. Data scientist Max Woolf came up with the idea to ask DALL-E to create a Rubik's cube made out of peanut butter and jelly, and this was the result. This might be my favorite one solely because it looks delicious.

4. Dogs and ice cream

A friend of mine created this one. This was the prompt he gave to DALL-E: "A Vizsla and a Scottish terrier meet on a sunny afternoon in a dog park in Los Angeles. One day, they came across a little girl crying in the park. Her ice cream had fallen on the ground and was ruined." I'm not sure what breed of dog this is (it’s not a Vizsla!), and where the little girl is, although DALL-E tried its best.

5. Kurt holding electronics

I had to end with this one because it's just too funny. I asked DALL-E to create "Kurt Knutsson" holding unwrapped gifts of a laptop, iPhone, or tablet," and this is what it gave me. It didn't quite get the face right, and there are still gifts wrapped, but the electronics look believable enough.

Have you seen any ridiculous AI disasters? Let us know.

