Zvonareva to meet Radwanska in Tokyo final

Vera Zvonareva beat Wimbledon champion Petra 6 (7-2), 6-0 on Friday to reach the final at the $2.05 million Pan Pacific Open tennis event.

The fourth-seeded Zvonareva dropped five of the first six games in the opening set before rallying to make it 5-5. The Russian eventually won in a tiebreak, then cruised in the second set to close out the match on the hardcourts at Ariake Colosseum in one hour, 30 minutes.

Zvonareva broke the fifth-seeded Czech six times to advance to her fourth final of the year. She titled in Doha and Baku, raising her career total to 12.

In Saturday's final, Zvonareva will face Agnieszka Radwanska after the ninth- seeded Pole outlasted third-seeded Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Radwanska bested Zvonareva in August's Carlsbad final to capture her fifth career title.

The 2011 champion here will collect $360,000.