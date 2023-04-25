Zach Wilson's mother reacts to Jets' trade for Aaron Rodgers

Zach Wilson’s mother, Lisa Wilson, recently reacted to the Jets' quarterback situation.

Lisa Wilson usually does not have a problem sharing her opinions via social media, and she decided to take to Instagram shortly after New York traded for Aaron Rodgers.

One photo she posted showed Zach Wilson standing near Rodgers at a Packers-Jets joint practice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The next picture was a screenshot of a report on the trade, with three hand-clapping emojis.

Two years ago, the Jets used the No. 2 overall pick of the NFL Draft on Wilson. The quarterback has had a rough start to his career, and last season he was benched in favor of journeyman quarterback Mike White.

AARON RODGERS TRADE SPARKS OPTIMISM IN NEW YORK: 'GREAT DAY TO BE A JET!'

If Wilson is still on the roster at the start of the 2023 season, he was expected to be the backup. But now with Rodgers on the team, the 23-year-old's future in New York is even more uncertain.

White left New York and signed with the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason.

Wilson has previously made comments about Rodgers, saying the four-time MVP is someone he has always admired.

"As long as I can remember playing football, I was a big fan,’’ Wilson said of Rodgers in October.

"We didn’t have an NFL team in Utah, so I wouldn’t say I was a Packers fan, but I was just an Aaron Rodgers fan. I grew up watching him. He was the quarterback I tried to replicate and steal things from. I like the way he plays the game.’’

Wilson has even talked about how he emulated parts of Rodgers' game.

"A little bit of everything. He’s extremely accurate underneath. The way he’s able to place the ball, and you see his completion percentage, how he takes care of the ball. And then he’s able to be that athletic, scramble-type quarterback a little bit, off schedule, being able to create plays out of nothing while protecting himself," Wilson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I like the way he plays in the offense and outside of the offense.’’