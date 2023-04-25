Zach Wilson's quote about possible Jets quarterback acquisition resurfaces after Aaron Rodgers trade

Aaron Rodgers will be the starting quarterback for the New York Jets in 2023, but it will not be without a challenge from Zach Wilson, so he says.

Amid the Rodgers trade, an old quote from Wilson resurfaced about giving the quarterback who is competing for the starting job "hell." It is unlikely that there would even be a competition for the starting quarterback position once training camp opens up, but Wilson seemed driven to give it all he has after the 2022 season did not go right for the Jets.

Wilson’s viral quote came in January.

"I’m going to make that dude’s life hell in practice every day," he said at the time, via the New York Post. "I’m going to go out there and do my best to show the coaches that I deserve to be there. It’s not in a negative way, it’s a positive way. It’s making everybody else better."

Back in March, the New York Post’s Brian Costello shed light on what the Jets acquiring Rodgers meant to Wilson’s development as the former BYU standout prepares to enter his third season.

"(The Jets) think Aaron Rodgers will be good for Zach, there’s a relationship there. They’ve developed a friendship where they text back and forth. I’ve heard there have been some recent discussions between the two of them," Costello said on "The Crew" podcast. "They’ve developed a friendship where they text back and forth. I’ve heard there have been some recent discussions between the two of them.

"The Jets are hoping that him (Rodgers) being the big brother there will help Zach develop. The lie detector test on the Jets they’re praying that Zach Wilson doesn’t have to play this year. They’re hoping he can play all spring while Aaron sits and watches. He (Wilson) will play all summer, you know Aaron is not going to play in preseason games, so Zach will play all of those games. They (the coaching staff) will see if they can rebuild him."

Wilson had a disappointing 2022 campaign.

He was injured at the start of training camp and then was benched after failing to take accountability for the offense’s struggles in a game against the New England Patriots.

In nine games, he tallied 1,688 passing yards, six touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He was sacked 23 times.