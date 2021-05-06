Zach Wilson's mom says Jets QB is a savage: 'Don’t let this Utah boy fool you'

New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson, and his mom, Lisa, made headlines at the 2021 NFL Draft last week. Twitter erupted after cameras panned over to Wilson’s family, which led to the quarterback addressing the attention received during an appearance on WFAN Sports Radio the following day.

"Yeah, it’s not my favorite for sure. I like to keep her out of the spotlight. She’s an awesome lady and I love having her support," Wilson said last week to WFAN host Craig Carton.

Lisa Wilson is once again in the spotlight after posting a photo with her husband Mike and their son Zach, documenting the quarterback’s departure from Utah to New York.

"New York don’t let this Utah boy fool you. He’s a savage," Lisa Wilson recently posted to her "Lifeaccording2Lisa" Instagram page.

Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the draft, was linked to the Jets for some time but when the pick became official, he wasted no time telling Jets fans what they can expect from him.

"I'm going to give it everything I have. There's not another team I'd want to play for besides the Jets," he told the NFL Network last week. "I’m going to give it everything I have and we’re gonna be a special team, baby. We’re going for the Super Bowl."

Last season at BYU, Wilson threw for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdown passes, and just three interceptions. He also broke Steve Young’s school record for completion percentage with an eye-popping mark of 73.5%.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.