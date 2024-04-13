Zach Johnson appears to tell Masters patrons to 'f--- off;' Paige Spiranac calls him 'softer than baby poop'

After a rough hole, 2007 Masters winner Zach Johnson vented his frustration.

The Team USA Ryder Cup captain had a nightmare on the 12th hole at Augusta National Friday, recording a triple-bogey on the par 3.

His tee shot went out of bounds, bringing him back to the tee box for his third, which came up short. He chipped on and then two-putted for the triple.

After he finally holed out, several spectators could be heard sarcastically cheering.

At that point, Johnson appeared to turn toward them and yell, "Oh, f--- off."

Johnson was asked about it afterward but said it was "completely laughable" that he "swore at the patrons."

"I can’t hear the patrons, No. 1. No. 2, I just made a triple bogey on the 12th hole that evidently is going to make me miss the cut, which at the time, I knew was pretty sensitive in the sense that I needed to keep making pars," Johnson said after his second round. He did miss the cut.

"If I’ve said anything, which I’m not going to deny, especially if it’s on camera, one, I apologize, and two, it was fully directed towards myself entirely because I can’t hear anything behind me. Does that make sense?"

One of golf's most famous influencers, Paige Spiranac, wasn't pleased.

"The patrons at Augusta are unbelievably supportive and mild mannered," she wrote on X Friday night. "You can’t find a more pleasant environment to play golf in. The fact ZJ said this proves he’s softer than baby poop. Such a bad look."

If he did, in fact, have a moment with the gallery, it isn't his first this year. At the Waste Management Open, he had to be held back by security while speaking with fans.

It's unknown what provoked Johnson to speak up, but rumors swirled that it was a negative comment about his Ryder Cup captaincy. Team USA was blown out by Team Europe in Rome late last year.

"Don't sir me. Somebody said it. I'm just sick of it," Johnson told some fans. "Just shut up."

Johnson has finished outside the Top 50 in all but two majors since 2019.

