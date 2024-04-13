Tiger Woods posts his worst Masters score ever, falling out of contention

After comfortably making the Masters cut Friday for a record 24th straight time, Tiger Woods said he had a "good chance" to make a run.

But any chance was spoiled early in the third round at Augusta National.

The five-time green jacket winner entered the day seven shots back of the lead, and stranger things have happened.

But, on Saturday, he shot an 82, his lowest ever at Augusta National. His previous worst was 78.

Woods bogeyed the fourth hole, then birdied five in a sign of positivity. But that was short-lived after a brutal four-hole stretch.

After bogeying the par-three sixth, he doubled both seven and eight, and then bogeyed nine. It resulted in six dropped shots in that span.

Woods settled in briefly, but he then bogeyed four straight before making par on 18.

The round got so bad that even the broadcast stopped showing Woods until his standing ovation walking up the 18th green.

His 42 on the front nine was also his worst score for any nine at The Masters, and he finished the round 17 shots back of the lead.

Given what his body has gone through, Woods did seem uncomfortable throughout the round, prompting those on social media to wonder if he would withdraw midway through the third round for the second year in a row.

Last year, nasty rain and wind put Woods' body through the wringer, and after playing just a few holes in round three, he called it a tournament.

Woods did say after his second round Friday that it had been a "long day." His first round was suspended due to darkness following a delay early in the morning, forcing him to play 23 holes in strong, gusty winds on Friday.

Woods shot a 78 in the third and fourth rounds of 2022, his first appearance at the tournament since his car accident that resulted in serious injuries to his right leg.

Sunday will mark Woods' 100th round at Augusta, and those who want to watch will have to be up early in the morning.

