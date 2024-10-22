Yankees’ Nestor Cortes Jr, dealing with elbow ailment, willing to risk further injury to pitch in World Series

Every player in MLB wants the chance to play in the World Series some day.

With the New York Yankees set to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic starting Friday, Nestor Cortes Jr., who has not pitched all postseason due to an elbow injury, wants to help his team win four games to hoist the coveted trophy.

Cortes, who has not pitched in a game since Sept. 18, understands the risk of making his injury worse if he is placed on the World Series roster.

Cortes was asked by a reporter on Tuesday if he thinks about his future when considering pitching in the World Series just one month after being diagnosed with a left flexor strain, which has been known to come before a severe elbow injury.

Cortes, who is also set to be a free agent after the 2025 season, explained that competing for a title means more than what his future holds.

"I guess the way I’ve thought about it is I could probably pitch this World Series and be good, and then come into spring training and blow out and obviously not expect it," he said. "So, I guess, World Series is a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

"I feel like there is a need in my left hand and facing those left-handed batters over there. It’s going to be important for me to be healthy and be effective. I don’t think I want to be here just because I want to play in the World Series. I want to be here because I’m going to help this team potentially win a World Series.

"If I’m healthy, and I’m ready to go, which I think I am, I’ll be able to contribute to this team."

Cortes has consulted with team officials, trainers, his agents, and, of course, his family about pitching with the chance of risking serious injury. However, the thought continues to take hold in his mind.

"If I have a ring and then a year off of baseball, then so be it."

Cortes was determined to pitch again this postseason despite his injury being diagnosed last month, just as the Yankees were winning the AL East and gunning for the top seed in the American League.

He did not throw at all for 10 days and received a PRP injection before starting to ramp up his recovery. Cortes expanded his length of throwing from 60 feet, to 90, and then 120 before pitching off a mound. Then, he tossed a live bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, which included hitters like Oswaldo Cabrera and Austin Wells.

"It’s as good as it could be," Cortes said about his flexor strain. "I think when the adrenaline kicks in and given the fact that we're on the biggest stage of baseball, I think I'll be able to do it. I think given how versatile I am and different roles I've been in throughout my career, I'm going to be up for the task and ready to go."

While Cortes is certain he can contribute, his manager Aaron Boone also said there is a "good chance" the crafty left-hander is back in the mix come Game 1 at Dodger Stadium on Friday. Boone said the Yankees are discussing carrying 13 pitchers instead of 12 and 14 position players like they employed in the first two series this postseason.

Cortes started all but one of his 31 games this year for the Yankees, who he has been a primary starter with since his All-Star 2022 campaign. Cortes pitched a 3.77 ERA this season over 174.1 innings, striking out 162 batters with his patented cutter and occasional deceptive delivery, keeping hitters off-balance.

However, if he makes the roster, Cortes will be coming out of the Yankees’ bullpen, though he understands that could be a crucial moment considering some of the Dodgers’ big lineup pieces are left-handed in Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. Max Muncy has also had himself quite the postseason, moving up and down Dave Roberts’ lineup and producing.

With Cortes out, Tim Hill and Tim Mayza were the only lefty bullpen arms for Boone to deploy, and it was Hill who had the majority of work. He pitched in all five ALCS games and two of the four ALDS contests, where he allowed just one earned run over 5.2 innings of work. Mayza, on the other hand, had only 1.1 innings in two appearances.

Rosters are due to MLB by Friday morning, so there is still time for the Yankees to deliberate over Cortes’ status in the Fall Classic.

If it were up to the 29-year-old hurler from Hialeah, Florida, there is no question he would want to be on that pitching depth chart.

