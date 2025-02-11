Yankees manager takes shot at Dodgers, alleges lack of 'class' with World Series title talk

If the New York Yankees played clean defense in the World Series, there is a very decent chance they could have been headed to Los Angeles with a 3-2 series lead.

But, they lost Games 1 and 5 largely in part to poor fielding, and thus, the Los Angeles Dodgers were champs, winning the Fall Classic in the Bronx.

After winning it all, many members of the Dodgers were quick to remind everyone of just how they did it – by taking advantage of the Yankees' mistakes (and the Fat Joe curse).

It was even reported that the Dodgers studied the Yankees' defensive and baserunning shortcomings en route to their 4-1 series victory.

Well, the Yankees have had time to dissect those comments, and with pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training on Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone was asked about the remarks.

He admitted his players took the comments personally, but the Dodgers had a right to say "whatever they want as the champion."

"I did not like it.… I’m not gonna lie and say I liked it, and hopefully we’re in a position to be where they were. They’re the champs, and the reality is that they have the right to say whatever they want as the champion. Hopefully we’re in that position this time next year, and hopefully we handle it with a little more class," Boone told Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay on ESPN New York radio.

He added to reporters in Tampa that the Yankees "didn’t play our best in that series, and they won."

To make matters worse, the Yanks did lose Juan Soto to their crosstown rival Mets in free agency – although he isn't exactly elite with the glove.

But they pivoted quite nicely by signing Cy Young Award candidate Max Fried and 2022 NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt while trading for dominant closer Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger, who was the NL MVP of the 2019 season.

