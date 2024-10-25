Yankees GM gives 'simple' answer to question about team keeping Juan Soto

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is aware how pivotal pending contract negotiations with Juan Soto are going to be once the World Series is over.

The Soto acquisition was a boon for the Yankees when they traded for him in the offseason with the San Diego Padres.

He hit .288 with 41 home runs in the regular season and is 11-for-33 with three home runs in the Yankees’ postseason run this year.

Cashman smiled Friday night before Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers when asked by Fox News Digital what it would take to bring him back.

"A lot," he said. "Simple as that."

Cashman said Soto was just about everything the organization hoped he would be. He’s arguably the third-best player competing in the World Series.

"We certainly hoped," he said. "We gave up a lot and, thankfully, we got a lot. So, hopefully, he’s got a little bit more in him to go."

The Soto negotiations will be the focal point of the Yankees’ offseason regardless of the result over the next week.

Soto, who just turned 26, was asked about free agency Friday and deferred to agent Scott Boras.

"Scott has been doing a really good job," Soto told The Associated Press. "He’s been taking all the bullets and everything. I’m just focused on playing baseball right now."

He previously turned down a 15-year, $440 million deal when he was with the Washington Nationals. But that seems like ages ago.

Soto is ready to write the next chapter of his career. It may start with a second World Series ring with the winningest franchise in baseball history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.