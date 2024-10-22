Expand / Collapse search
Yankees-Dodgers iconic moments: Jackie Robinson steals home in World Series

The Dodgers won the 1955 World Series 4-3 over the Yankees

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
For the first time in 43 years, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in the World Series on Friday.

Baseball’s two most storied franchises will match up for the 12th time in the World Series, the most that any two teams have met in the Fall Classic in MLB history.

The Yankees are 8-3 against the Dodgers all-time in the World Series. They were 6-1 against the Brooklyn Dodgers, and are 2-2 since the team moved to Los Angeles.

Jackie Robinson steals home

Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers, right, stealing home plate during the World Series game against the New York Yankees in New York City. The umpire called him safe as catcher Yogi Berra, #8, reacted. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

One of the most iconic moments in World Series history came in Game 1 of the 1955 World Series between the Yankees and the Brooklyn Dodgers

The Dodgers were down 6-4 in the eighth inning, and Whitey Ford was on the mound for the Yankees. Jackie Robinson was on third base for the Dodgers and went to steal home as Ford entered his windup. 

Robinson slid into home plate as Ford completed his delivery before throwing the pitch. Yankees catcher Yogi Berra tagged Robinson, but home plate umpire Bill Summers immediately called Robinson safe. 

Frank Robinson points to picture

Major League Baseball paid tribute to the late Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball in 1947 when he played with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Major League Baseball, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, paid tribute to Robinson by wearing his retired uniform number "42" on Sunday afternoon as the San Diego Padres played Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium April 15, 2007. Hall of Famer Frank Robinson points to a picture of Jackie Robinson stealing home as he walks through the halls of Dodger Stadium before the game. (Keith Birmingham/Digital First Media/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Berra was incensed, immediately turning around and letting Summers know his displeasure. The Yankees wound up winning the game 6-5, but Berra still believed Robinson was out long after the 1955 World Series concluded. 

When Berra and Jackie Robinson’s widow, Rachel Robinson, ran into each other, they had a familiar greeting. 

"Safe," Rachel said. 

"Out," Berra said, before embracing, referring to Jackie’s steal of home each time they saw each other, according to the New York Times.

Berra had maintained his belief that Robinson was out until he died in 2015.

Yogi Berra and Whitey Ford

Former New York Yankees Whitey Ford, left, and Yogi Berra are introduced during the team's Old Timers Day prior to a game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 22, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City.   (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Yankees may have won Game 1 and Game 2 of the 1955 World Series, but they ultimately lost the World Series in seven games.

The 1955 World Series was the only one Robinson won in his career, as the Dodgers were 1-5 in the World Series in his 10 seasons with the team. 

The newest chapter in the Yankees-Dodgers rivalry will begin on Friday in Dodgers Stadium at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.