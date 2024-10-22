Yankees-Dodgers iconic moments: Jackie Robinson steals home in World Series

For the first time in 43 years, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in the World Series on Friday.

Baseball’s two most storied franchises will match up for the 12th time in the World Series, the most that any two teams have met in the Fall Classic in MLB history.

The Yankees are 8-3 against the Dodgers all-time in the World Series. They were 6-1 against the Brooklyn Dodgers, and are 2-2 since the team moved to Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One of the most iconic moments in World Series history came in Game 1 of the 1955 World Series between the Yankees and the Brooklyn Dodgers.

The Dodgers were down 6-4 in the eighth inning, and Whitey Ford was on the mound for the Yankees. Jackie Robinson was on third base for the Dodgers and went to steal home as Ford entered his windup.

Robinson slid into home plate as Ford completed his delivery before throwing the pitch. Yankees catcher Yogi Berra tagged Robinson, but home plate umpire Bill Summers immediately called Robinson safe.

WHO HAS HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE IN THE 2024 WORLD SERIES?

Berra was incensed, immediately turning around and letting Summers know his displeasure. The Yankees wound up winning the game 6-5, but Berra still believed Robinson was out long after the 1955 World Series concluded.

When Berra and Jackie Robinson’s widow, Rachel Robinson, ran into each other, they had a familiar greeting.

"Safe," Rachel said.

"Out," Berra said, before embracing, referring to Jackie’s steal of home each time they saw each other, according to the New York Times.

Berra had maintained his belief that Robinson was out until he died in 2015.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Yankees may have won Game 1 and Game 2 of the 1955 World Series, but they ultimately lost the World Series in seven games.

The 1955 World Series was the only one Robinson won in his career, as the Dodgers were 1-5 in the World Series in his 10 seasons with the team.

The newest chapter in the Yankees-Dodgers rivalry will begin on Friday in Dodgers Stadium at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.