WWE changes commentary teams, drops Jerry Lawler

The WWE is truly moving into a New Era. Tuesday's WWE Draft divided the roster into separate lineups for Raw and SmackDown, and WWE also announced that the commentary teams for each show will be changing as well.

Corey Graves, who has been working as an NXT commentator for years, has been called up and will join Michael Cole and Byron Saxton on weekly episodes of Monday Night Raw.

John Bradshaw Layfield will be moving over to SmackDown on Tuesday nights alongside Mauro Ranallo and David Otunga.

Longtime WWE commentator and Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, who previously called the action with Ranallo on SmackDown, has been dropped from weekly commentary duties. Lawler had served as a color commentator since 2001. Lawler had recently missed time due to a suspension in relation to a domestic violence incident, but was cleared of charges and returned to his job earlier this month. Lawler's longtime partner Jim Ross reacted to the news on Twitter.