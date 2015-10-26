Expand / Collapse search
WSU's Luke Falk named Pac-12 offensive player of the week, again

Nov 22, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Luke Falk (4) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils defeats the Cougars 52-31. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State QB Luke Falk has been named the Pac-12's offensive player of the week for his performance in the Cougars' 45-42 win over Arizona on Saturday. It is the second time this season Falk has won the award.

Falk was 47-of-62 and threw for a season-high 514 yards and five touchdowns. It was Falk's third-straight game with five-plus TD passes and pushed WSU to its best start since the 2003 season.

Falk has thrown for 16 touchdowns over his past three games, all WSU victories.