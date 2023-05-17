Wrexham's Ryan Reynolds jokes about player needing to wear shirt around wife Blake Lively

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been on the top of the world as Wrexham was promoted to English Football League Two from the National League.

Ollie Palmer played a big role in Wrexham’s success as the club defeated rival Notts County to earn the promotion late last month. Palmer scored a career-high 16 goals in 45 matches in his second season with the Welsh club. He scored 15 goals in his first season after he transferred from AFC Wimbledon.

Reynolds jokingly dished on the one thing he did not like about Palmer, and he joked about it in the latest episode of "Fearless in Devotion" on Tuesday. The "Deadpool" actor said Palmer has to keep a shirt when he is around his wife, Blake Lively.

"Every time we've come as a family we've come over we have a walk down to the dressing room," Reynolds said. "Ollie is always the first one to walk out, completely shirtless, to have a conversation with my wife.

"I’m like, ‘Ollie, put a f---ing shirt on and come back out to speak to her like a gentleman.’"

All kidding aside, Reynolds praised Palmer as "one of the best guys we know, genuinely, and also one of the funniest guys I know."

The Red Dragons will be back in League Two for the first time since the 2007-08 season. Wrexham finished 24th that year and was relegated to the National League – formerly known as the Conference National. That was where they were before this season’s success.

With their success, Wrexham will train over the summer in the United States. The club will play in a tournament in North Carolina and have friendlies against Chelsea, LA Galaxy II and Manchester United in July.