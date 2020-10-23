Walker Buehler strikes out 10 as Dodgers top Rays in Game 3

Walker Buehler struck out 10 batters and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ offense jumped on the Tampa Bay Rays early to propel the team to a 6-2 Game 3 victory and take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

Buehler gave all the Rays they could handle. In his second career World Series start, he went six innings and struck out the 10. He allowed only one run on three hits. He became the third Dodgers pitcher to strike out at least 10 batters and allow three or fewer hits in a World Series start.

Sandy Koufax and Clayton Kershaw each did that once. Koufax was second for most strikeouts in a World Series game with 15. Bob Gibson of the St. Louis Cardinals had the record with 17.

Buehler was also the third-youngest pitcher in World Series history with 10 strikeouts and three or fewer hits in a single outing – Josh Beckett and Ed Walsh were younger, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Dodgers jumped on Rays ace Charlie Morton early.

L.A.'s Justin Turner hit a home run in the first inning – a solo shot. Los Angeles would then tack on two more in the third and two in the fourth. Austin Barnes would then hit a solo home run off John Curtiss.

Morton lasted 4 1/3, allowing five runs on seven hits. He struck out six batters.

Max Muncy gave the Dodgers a 2-for-3 performance with two RBI. Barnes also had an additional RBI.

Willy Adames gave the Rays their only run with an RBI double that scored Miguel Margot.

Game 4 is Saturday night.