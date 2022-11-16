Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Costa Rica

Costa Rica is in Group E with Spain, Japan and Germany

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Costa Rica will make its third consecutive World Cup appearance after missing it in 2010. But the squad is looking to have a better tournament than they did in 2018.

Costa Rica failed to pick up a win in 2018 after losses to Serbia and Brazil and a draw with Switzerland. The squad’s only two goals came against the Swiss.

The team won seven matches in World Cup qualifiers and finished in the quarterfinals in the 2021 Gold Cup and beat New Zealand in the inter-confederation playoffs.

Costa Rica players celebrate after their victory over New Zealand that qualified them for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on June 14, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

Costa Rica players celebrate after their victory over New Zealand that qualified them for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on June 14, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. (Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Costa Rica’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Keylor Navas
  • GK Esteban Alvarado
  • GK Patrick Sequeira
  • MF Yeltsin Tejeda
  • MF Celso Borges
  • MF Youstin Salas
  • MF Roan Wilson
  • MF Gerson Torres
  • MF Douglas Lopez
  • MF Jewison Bennette
  • MF Alvaro Zamora
  • MF Anthony Hernandez
  • MF Brandon Aguilera
  • MF Bryan Ruiz
  • D Francisco Calvo
  • D Juan Pablo Vargas
  • D Kendall Waston
  • D Oscar Duarte
  • D Daniel Chacon
  • D Keysher Fuller
  • D Carlos Martinez
  • D Bryan Oviedo
  • D Ronald Matarrita
  • F Joel Campbell
  • F Anthony Contreras
  • F Johan Venegas

Who does Costa Rica play in the World Cup?

Costa Rica is in Group E in the World Cup. They play Spain on Nov. 23, Japan on Nov. 27 and Germany on Dec. 1.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.