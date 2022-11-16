World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Costa Rica

Costa Rica will make its third consecutive World Cup appearance after missing it in 2010. But the squad is looking to have a better tournament than they did in 2018.

Costa Rica failed to pick up a win in 2018 after losses to Serbia and Brazil and a draw with Switzerland. The squad’s only two goals came against the Swiss.

The team won seven matches in World Cup qualifiers and finished in the quarterfinals in the 2021 Gold Cup and beat New Zealand in the inter-confederation playoffs.

Who is on Costa Rica’s World Cup roster?

GK Keylor Navas

GK Esteban Alvarado

GK Patrick Sequeira

MF Yeltsin Tejeda

MF Celso Borges

MF Youstin Salas

MF Roan Wilson

MF Gerson Torres

MF Douglas Lopez

MF Jewison Bennette

MF Alvaro Zamora

MF Anthony Hernandez

MF Brandon Aguilera

MF Bryan Ruiz

D Francisco Calvo

D Juan Pablo Vargas

D Kendall Waston

D Oscar Duarte

D Daniel Chacon

D Keysher Fuller

D Carlos Martinez

D Bryan Oviedo

D Ronald Matarrita

F Joel Campbell

F Anthony Contreras

F Johan Venegas

Who does Costa Rica play in the World Cup?

Costa Rica is in Group E in the World Cup. They play Spain on Nov. 23, Japan on Nov. 27 and Germany on Dec. 1.