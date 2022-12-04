World Cup 2022: England shuts out Senegal to advance to quarterfinals

England advanced to the quarterfinals at the World Cup for the second straight time with a 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday and will play the defending champions in the next round.

Jordan Henderson broke through in the 38th minute of the match to put England up 1-0. Harry Kane then delivered his first goal of the World Cup in the third minute of stoppage time in the first half.

Bukayo Saka added one more for good measure in the 57th minute to ensure the victory for the English side.

Senegal had 39% of the possession during the match and got 10 shots off – but only one on goal. England had eight shots, including four on goal.

Senegal was making its third World Cup appearance. The nation made it to the World Cup in 2002 and 2018. They made it to the quarterfinal in their first appearance but failed to get out of the group stage in the last tournament. The squad got two wins in the group stage this time around.

But England kept up the pressure on Senegal and was able to come through for the big win.

For Kane, it was his 52nd career goal on the national team. He moved within one of Wayne Rooney’s England record. He also overtook Gary Lineker as his country’s leading scorer in major tournaments with 11.

England now plays France in the quarterfinals. France defeated Poland in the other match Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.