Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: England shuts out Senegal to advance to quarterfinals

Harry Kane scored his 52nd national goal

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

England advanced to the quarterfinals at the World Cup for the second straight time with a 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday and will play the defending champions in the next round.

Jordan Henderson broke through in the 38th minute of the match to put England up 1-0. Harry Kane then delivered his first goal of the World Cup in the third minute of stoppage time in the first half.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

England's Jordan Henderson, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup match against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Dec. 4, 2022.

England's Jordan Henderson, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup match against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Bukayo Saka added one more for good measure in the 57th minute to ensure the victory for the English side.

Senegal had 39% of the possession during the match and got 10 shots off – but only one on goal. England had eight shots, including four on goal.

WORLD CUP 2022: FRANCE ELIMINATES POLAND BEHIND OLIVIER GIROUD'S RECORD-BREAKING GOAL

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup match against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Dec. 4, 2022.

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup match against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Senegal was making its third World Cup appearance. The nation made it to the World Cup in 2002 and 2018. They made it to the quarterfinal in their first appearance but failed to get out of the group stage in the last tournament. The squad got two wins in the group stage this time around.

But England kept up the pressure on Senegal and was able to come through for the big win.

For Kane, it was his 52nd career goal on the national team. He moved within one of Wayne Rooney’s England record. He also overtook Gary Lineker as his country’s leading scorer in major tournaments with 11.

England's Bukayo Saka, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the World Cup match against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Dec. 4, 2022.

England's Bukayo Saka, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the World Cup match against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

England now plays France in the quarterfinals. France defeated Poland in the other match Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings