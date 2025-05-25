WNBA star Brittney Griner gives refs an earful during halftime interview: 'Be f---ing better'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner was irate at WNBA officials on Saturday night and let them know about it as the team handed the Dallas Wings their fourth straight defeat.

Griner was about to talk to CBS Sports for a halftime interview when the officials walked behind her. She turned around and complained about how she was being fouled during the contest. She was then heard yelling an expletive as the officials went back to the locker room.

"Be f---ing better," she said.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Griner apologized to those watching at home for her profane outburst.

She finished with 15 points and eight rebounds as the Dream won the game, 83-75. Allisha Gray led the game with 27 points, six assists and five rebounds.

CAITLIN CLARK FURIOUS WITH WNBA REFS AFTER THEY FAILED TO WHISTLE A FOUL BY NATASHA CLOUD FOR HARD CONTACT

Griner joined the Dream in the offseason after she spent the first 12 seasons of her career with the Phoenix Mercury. She was a part of a harrowing situation in 2022 when she was arrested in Russia on drug charges and held there until she was a part of a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, known as "The Merchant of Death."

She played two more seasons in Phoenix after she returned home. A two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, she averaged 17.7 points and 7.4 rebounds during her time with the Mercury.

In four games in Atlanta this season, she has averaged 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.