Atlanta Dream

WNBA star Brittney Griner gives refs an earful during halftime interview: 'Be f---ing better'

Griner and the Dream won the game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner was irate at WNBA officials on Saturday night and let them know about it as the team handed the Dallas Wings their fourth straight defeat.

Griner was about to talk to CBS Sports for a halftime interview when the officials walked behind her. She turned around and complained about how she was being fouled during the contest. She was then heard yelling an expletive as the officials went back to the locker room.

Brittney Griner blocks

May 24, 2025; College Park, Georgia: Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) knocks the ball loose against Dallas Wings forward NaLyssa Smith (1) during the first quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. (Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images)

"Be f---ing better," she said.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Griner apologized to those watching at home for her profane outburst.

She finished with 15 points and eight rebounds as the Dream won the game, 83-75. Allisha Gray led the game with 27 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Brittney Griner fights for the ball

May 24, 2025; College Park, Georgia: Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) reaches for the ball against Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (15) during the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. (Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images)

Griner joined the Dream in the offseason after she spent the first 12 seasons of her career with the Phoenix Mercury. She was a part of a harrowing situation in 2022 when she was arrested in Russia on drug charges and held there until she was a part of a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, known as "The Merchant of Death."

She played two more seasons in Phoenix after she returned home. A two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, she averaged 17.7 points and 7.4 rebounds during her time with the Mercury.

Brittney Griner at the line

May 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia: Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) shoots against the Indiana Fever in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

In four games in Atlanta this season, she has averaged 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.