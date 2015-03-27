Wizards bring in Martell Webster

The Washington Wizards have signed swingman Martell Webster to an undisclosed contract.

Webster averaged 6.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 47 games, including 26 starts, last season with Minnesota.

"Martell brings a combination of versatility and shooting in addition to his experience," said Wizards president Ernie Grunfeld in a statement. "Adding him to the roster provides us with another solid veteran presence and gives us flexibility with our lineups at both the shooting guard and small forward positions."

The 6-foot-7 Webster owns career averages of 8.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 394 games, including 191 starts, over seven seasons with Portland and Minnesota. He was originally selected by the Trail Blazers with the sixth overall pick of the 2005 NBA Draft out of Seattle Prep High School.