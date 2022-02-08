Expand / Collapse search
Washington Wizards
Published

Wizards' Bradley Beal to have season-ending wrist surgery

Associated Press
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will have surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the regular season.

The Wizards said Beal was re-evaluated by a specialist in New York on Tuesday and the decision was made along with his representation to have the procedure.

"Despite the last 10 days of getting intensive treatment and rehab on my wrist, it became clear that I would not be able to compete to my standards or to the level that our team and our fans deserve," Beal said in a statement released by the Wizards. "I’m disappointed to have my season end this way, but we all agreed that this was the best decision."

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards talks with official Sean Wright #4 during the game against the LA Clippers at Capital One Arena on January 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Beal averaged 23.2 points and a career-high 6.6 assists in 40 games before he was hurt Jan. 29 at Memphis. The three-time All-Star was originally diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament.

He was then examined again Tuesday by Dr. Michele Carlson, a hand specialist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, and the Wizards medical team.

The Wizards said further updates on details of the surgery and Beal’s recovery timeline will would be provided when available.