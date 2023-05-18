Wisconsin man charged with stealing $600,000 from online sportsbook accounts

An 18-year-old man from Wisconsin faces charges for allegedly stealing $600,000 from around 1,600 DraftKings accounts.

Joseph Garrison of Madison was charged with hacking, fraud and identity theft, and two of the charges carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

Law enforcement found conversations on Garrison's phone about how to hack sportsbook accounts, one of which included the man bragging about how good he was at it, according to the Justice Department.

"fraud is fun…im addicted to see money in my account…im like obsessed with bypassing s---," he wrote, according to a complaint.

When law enforcement searched Garrison's home in February, officials said they found programs "typically used for credential stuffing attacks" and found around 700 files for dozens of corporate websites on his computer.

Garrison allegedly accessed around 60,000 accounts. To take money, he had to deposit DraftKings' minimum of $5 to withdraw excess funds already in an account.

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports site but turned into an online sportsbook in August 2018 in New Jersey.

The company's online sports betting feature now operates in 21 states. Sports gambling is not legal in Wisconsin, and no sports betting legislation has been introduced in the state.