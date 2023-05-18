Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin man charged with stealing $600,000 from online sportsbook accounts

'Fraud is fun,' Joseph Garrison allegedly wrote in a text

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An 18-year-old man from Wisconsin faces charges for allegedly stealing $600,000 from around 1,600 DraftKings accounts.

Joseph Garrison of Madison was charged with hacking, fraud and identity theft, and two of the charges carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

Law enforcement found conversations on Garrison's phone about how to hack sportsbook accounts, one of which included the man bragging about how good he was at it, according to the Justice Department.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DraftKings zamboni

DraftKings Sportsbook branded ice crew equipment during the first period of an NHL game between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena Dec. 13, 2022, in Nashville. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

"fraud is fun…im addicted to see money in my account…im like obsessed with bypassing s---," he wrote, according to a complaint.

When law enforcement searched Garrison's home in February, officials said they found programs "typically used for credential stuffing attacks" and found around 700 files for dozens of corporate websites on his computer.

DraftKings stock photo

The logo for DraftKings is displayed on a laptop computer in Little Falls, N.J., Oct. 7, 2020.  (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

PROFESSIONAL SPORTS TEAMS BRING BETTING TO THE GAME WITH STADIUM SPORTSBOOKS

Garrison allegedly accessed around 60,000 accounts. To take money, he had to deposit DraftKings' minimum of $5 to withdraw excess funds already in an account.

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports site but turned into an online sportsbook in August 2018 in New Jersey. 

Wisconsin

The Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Dec. 14, 2020.  (REUTERS/Daniel Acker)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company's online sports betting feature now operates in 21 states. Sports gambling is not legal in Wisconsin, and no sports betting legislation has been introduced in the state.