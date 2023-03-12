Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

William Byron wins second consecutive race, holds off Ryan Blaney in Phoenix

Byron won in Las Vegas last week

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
William Byron matched his win total from last season as he finished first in the United Rentals Work 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday to mark his second consecutive victory.

Byron needed overtime to capture his second NASCAR Cup Series win of the season. He surged past Kyle Larson and held off a charging Ryan Blaney down the stretch to secure the win. Tyler Reddick would finish third with Larson in fourth and Kevin Harvick in fifth.

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, William Byron, driver of the #24 Valvoline Chevrolet, Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Shingrix Toyota, and Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona.

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, William Byron, driver of the #24 Valvoline Chevrolet, Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Shingrix Toyota, and Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

A late caution flag sent the race into overtime. At the restart, Byron sat on the outside of Larson and was propelled into first place.

Byron credited his crew chief, Rudy Fugle, for sticking with two fresh tires in a strategic moment for helping him at least get into a position where he could catapult into first place. The strategy paid off as Byron drove the No. 24 car back to the Winner’s Circle for the second straight time.

William Byron, driver of the #24 Valvoline Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona.

William Byron, driver of the #24 Valvoline Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The win marks the sixth victory of his career. He won last week at Las Vegas.

He also picked up points with a Stage 1 victory. Larson, who sat on the pole for the race, finished first in Stage 2. 

Byron is the first driver this season to have multiple wins. His victories give him a great chance at making the playoffs later this season. He started the race in the third spot. Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman and Josh Berry rounded out the top 10.

William Byron, driver of the #24 Valvoline Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 11, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona.

William Byron, driver of the #24 Valvoline Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 11, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

NASCAR will head to Atlanta next week for the Ambetter Health 400.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.