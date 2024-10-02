Wife of Rams GM fires back at fan pressuring her to 'tell him what to do' with Davante Adams trade

Kara Henderson Snead, the wife of Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead, is firing back at fans who are pressuring her to influence her husband after reports of potential trade offers for veteran NFL wideout Davante Adams.

Speculation about Adams’ future with the Las Vegas Raiders reached a boiling point this week after reports indicated that he informed the team about his desire to be traded.

Several teams have been named as potential landing spots for Adams. On Tuesday, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Raiders are willing to hear other teams out based on a package that includes a second-round pick.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Not wanting to miss an opportunity to land the six-time Pro Bowler, one Rams fan tagged Kara on social media and asked her to forward the message to her husband.

"So let me get this straight… you want the GM’s wife to forward a tweet to him… someone who has chosen not to to have social media… telling him about things that he already knows about… with the undercurrent being that you want to tell him what to do on his job," she fired back in the message.

DAVANTE ADAMS' TRADE WISH LIST INCLUDES REUNIONS WITH 2 QUARTERBACKS: REPORT

One fan responded by empathizing with what might be on Snead’s "plate" as the 1-3 Rams prepare to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, prompting another fiery response from his wife.

"Let me tell you what is most certainly NOT on his plate… my suggestions. Or if you know him… anything you would actually enjoy eating. Weird diet."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All signs are pointing to a likely trade, but the Rams don’t appear to be high on Adams' list.

NFL insider Albert Breer reported Wednesday that teams involved in those talks are reportedly under the impression that Adams is "focused on engineering a trade" to the New York Jets . Sources told Breer that the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers are among the teams that have inquired.