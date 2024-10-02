Davante Adams' trade wish list includes reunions with 2 quarterbacks: report

Davante Adams has requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, and there’s reportedly a wish list for new teams that includes two quarterbacks he has thrived with in the past.

The New York Jets and New Orleans Saints are two teams on his wish list, and it only makes sense considering his rapport with Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, respectively, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The 31-year-old receiver was rumored to be traded last season as the Raiders struggled under former head coach Josh McDaniels, and the Jets were on the list then with Rodgers, his former quarterback with the Green Bay Packers, on the roster.

Now, Rodgers wasn’t available to play for the Jets after tearing his Achilles, but he’s been going strong for "Gang Green" this season and the Jets could use some more firepower on the offensive side.

Rodgers was also heard saying last year, "I love Davante Adams. I can’t wait to play with him… again," during a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Meanwhile, Carr, who was with the Raiders in Adams’ first season with the team, has been playing well in New Orleans after a shaky first season. Adams had Las Vegas as a preferred destination when he was traded by Green Bay before the 2022 season because Carr, his Fresno State quarterback, was there.

While the Raiders balked on real trade talks for Adams last season, they have reportedly told teams they would "consider" Adams if a second-round pick was involved in a package, as well as additional compensation, per ESPN.

And this comes after Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was spotted liking an Instagram post that suggested Adams has played his final game with Las Vegas.

"I haven't heard from him. I haven't talked to him," Adams said on "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams when asked if he has heard from Pierce. "... Social media is a beast, so it's a lot of people out there that saw it and wondering what's going on and reaching out."

But the Jets and Saints are not the only teams that could be vying for Adams’ services. The Dallas Cowboys could use another weapon on the outside for quarterback Dak Prescott. And while they’re in desperate need of a receiver after Rashee Rice’s injury, the Kansas City Chiefs are not expected to be an option for Adams, as they play in the same division.

Adams wasn’t available for the Raiders this past Sunday in the win over the Cleveland Browns, as he is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury.

As the Raiders employ Gardner Minshew at quarterback this season after a carousel in 2023, which included Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O’Connell, Adams has 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown through three games.

