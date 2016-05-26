Expand / Collapse search
Watch George Springer fall into a deep trance after a called third strike

By Chris Bahr | FoxSports
May 24, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros right fielder George Springer (4) calls for time after hitting a double against the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

George Springer either couldn't believe it or didn't want to believe it.

Either way, it's worth another look -- and a few more laughs.

After he was called out on strikes in a 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, the Houston Astros' right fielder was stunned almost into a hypnotic state.

Springer is quickly becoming one of the most interesting men in the majors. After all, this strikeout reaction came just one day after he fouled a ball into a deep fryer at a funnel cake stand at Minute Maid Park.