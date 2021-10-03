Expand / Collapse search
Washington NFL
Washington's J.D. McKissic Superman dives into the end zone for game-winning score vs. Falcons

McKissic hauled in a short pass from quarterback Taylor Heinicke and took it 30 yards before going airborne into the end zone

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Washington’s J.D. McKissic put on his cape and did his best Superman impression against the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

With 46 seconds left in the game, McKissic hauled in a short pass from quarterback Taylor Heinicke and took it 30 yards before going airborne into the end zone for the game-winning score to help lead the Washington Football Team to a 34-30 victory over the Falcons.

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) dives toward the end zone for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. The Washington Football Team won 34-30.

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) dives toward the end zone for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. The Washington Football Team won 34-30. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

McKissic broke free from Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, who was the only player who had an opportunity to take him down. The Washington running back took off down the sideline and then eventually dove for the pylon for the score.

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta.  

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta.   (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in the win. McKissic finished with five receptions for 44 yards and the one score. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin hauled in six catches for 123 yards and two TDs.

Atlanta’s Cordarelle Patterson had three touchdowns on the afternoon, becoming the first Falcons player to accomplish the feat since 2018. He had five catches for 82 yards and six carries for 34 yards.

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) falls after a hit by Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon (21) during the second half of game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. 

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) falls after a hit by Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon (21) during the second half of game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta.  ((AP Photo/Brynn Anderson))

Washington will return home next Sunday to take on the New Orleans Saints. The Falcons travel to London to take on the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

